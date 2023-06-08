﻿
China to further coordinate reform of investment, financing: official

China will continue to advance the reform of investment and financing in a coordinated manner to better serve the diverse financial needs of residents, the head of the country's securities regulator said on Thursday.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), made the remarks at the Lujiazui Forum held in Shanghai.

Yi said that the CSRC will earnestly promote the implementation of the new three-year action plan to improve the quality of listed companies and their capacity for governance, competitiveness, innovation, risk resistance and return.

The CSRC will continue to strengthen monitoring and supervision of market trading behaviors, track and analyze new trading methods such as quantitative trading, and resolutely crack down on illegal activities such as insider trading and market manipulation, with a view to effectively maintaining a sound and healthy market order and ecology, Yi noted.

Equity funds will continue to be vigorously developed, Yi said, adding that the commission will enlarge the scale and optimize the structure of the public fund industry, and will support the steady development of private equity management products in the sectors of securities, funds and futures.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Lujiazui
