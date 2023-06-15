﻿
Biz / Finance

Dubai flagship free zone inks MoU with Lingang

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:34 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0
DMCC, the world's flagship free zone in Dubai, signed a strategic memorandum of understanding on innovation, commerce, logistics and trade with Shanghai's Lingang Special Area.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:34 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0

DMCC, the world's flagship free zone in the United Arab Emirates and the Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lingang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone on Thursday.

The announcement came as DMCC concluded a series of roadshows in China that took place in the commercial and trade hubs of Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing.

This was the first physical DMCC roadshow held in China after three years, during which it showcased Dubai's business environment and how DMCC acts as a central platform and business district of choice for Chinese companies to expand in Dubai and internationally.

Dubai flagship free zone inks MoU with Lingang

Dubai's DMCC and Shanghai's Lingang Special Area signs a memorandum of understanding on Thursday.

The MoU will see both entities cooperate in areas such as innovation, commerce, logistics and trade. The agreement will allow both parties to establish and explore dedicated services for companies in Dubai and Shanghai, streamlining the requirements and processes for firms looking to be set up in both regions.

"With over 770 Chinese companies in our free zone, a figure which is growing all the time, China is one of the most strategically important markets for DMCC," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC.

"We are delighted to be back in China at such a vibrant and exciting time for our countries where bilateral trade outside of oil last year grew to over US$72 billion. This MoU with Lingang is the latest statement of intent as we aim to further the ease of doing business for greater trade flows and mutual economic prosperity."

Dubai flagship free zone inks MoU with Lingang

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC

In the first five months, the number of Chinese companies setting up in DMCC saw a big 24 percent increase year on year.

The roadshows in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing saw DMCC executives briefing more than 600 business leaders across various sectors on the benefits of doing business in Dubai through DMCC. Earlier in the year, DMCC hosted over 200 Chinese business leaders in a dedicated China Business Day to celebrate growing economic relations and further strengthen bilateral ties.

DMCC has made it a priority to attract Chinese businesses to Dubai by creating a customized ecosystem, including the Yingtian Chinese Business Centre DMCC and a Mandarin version of its website.

To further assist Chinese companies, DMCC opened a China Service Centre in Almas Tower with Mandarin onboarding support across all client touchpoints. In 2020, DMCC opened a representative office in Shenzhen to facilitate the setup process for Chinese businesses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     