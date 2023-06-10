Locked-up shares worth 387.5 bln yuan to become tradable in China

Locked-up shares worth 387.5 billion yuan (US$54.5 billion) will become eligible for trading on China's bourses next week.

Locked-up shares worth 387.5 billion yuan (US$54.5 billion) will become eligible for trading on China's bourses next week.

From June 12 to 16, about 61.12 billion shares of 76 enterprises will become tradable, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated using their closing prices on Friday.