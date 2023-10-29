﻿
Biz / Finance

China policy bank steps up support for information infrastructure

Xinhua
  11:14 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0
In the information infrastructure sector, the bank's loans mainly went to support the construction of the 5G network, fixed broadband network and industrial Internet.
Xinhua
  11:14 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0

China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, extended over 13.1 billion yuan (US$1.82 billion) of loans to the information infrastructure and scientific and technological infrastructure sectors during the first three quarters of the year.

In the information infrastructure sector, the bank's loans mainly went to support the construction of the 5G network, fixed broadband network and industrial Internet, as well as the digital transformation of manufacturing industries.

In the scientific and technological infrastructure sector, the bank mainly provided financial support for projects regarding research facilities and technology development facilities, among others.

The bank will continue to increase support for the country's industrial upgrading, promote the integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy, and provide support for the modernization of industrial chains, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
China Development Bank
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     