Biz / Finance

US dollar rebounds as rate cut fever wanes

Xinhua
  18:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0
The US dollar advanced in late trading on Friday, as traders might have overreacted to the possibility of the US Federal Reserve's cut of interest rates.
Xinhua
  18:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0

The US dollar advanced in late trading on Friday, as traders might have overreacted to the possibility of the US Federal Reserve's cut of interest rates.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.58 percent to 102.5523 in late trading.

The excitement surrounding the possibility of the Fed easing its grip on interest rates cooled down a bit after New York Fed President John Williams threw cold water on those hopes. He stressed that their priority remains bringing inflation under control and reaching the 2 percent target before even considering lowering rates.

The economic activity in the US private sector continued to expand at a modest pace in early December, with the S&P Global's US composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) edging slightly higher to 51.0 from 50.7 in November. The manufacturing PMI remained in the contraction territory, declining to 48.2 from 49.4, while the services PMI improved to 51.3 from 50.8, according to S&P Global on Friday.

"The early PMI data indicate that the US economy picked up a little momentum in December, closing off the year with the fastest growth recorded since July," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Despite the December upturn, the survey therefore signals only weak GDP growth in the fourth quarter."

While in the eurozone, HCOB's preliminary composite PMI, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 47.0 this month from November's 47.6, confounding expectations in a Reuters poll for an uptick to 48.0 and marking its seventh month below the 50 level separating growth from contraction. "The drop-back in the eurozone composite PMI in December provides more evidence that the economy is in recession," said Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.0899 US dollars from 1.0991 US dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.2690 US dollars from 1.2755 US dollars in the previous session.

The US dollar bought 142.1810 Japanese yen, higher than 141.9480 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 0.8699 Swiss francs from 0.8662 Swiss francs, and it decreased to 1.3369 Canadian dollars from 1.3409 Canadian dollars. The US dollar was up to 10.2656 Swedish kronor from 10.2349 Swedish kronor.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Capital Economics
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     