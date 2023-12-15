Biz / Finance

Foreign holdings of Chinese bonds see net increase of US$33 bln in November

The net increase in foreign holdings of domestic bonds stood at 33 billion US dollars in November, the second highest in history.
The net increase in foreign holdings of domestic bonds stood at 33 billion US dollars in November, the second highest in history, data from China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed Friday.

Cross-border capital under securities investments have resumed inflows, with increasing willingness of foreign capital to allocate renminbi bonds, said Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the SAFE.

China's foreign exchange market expectations and transactions remained generally stable last month, said Wang, adding that companies continued to be "rational" in forex transactions.

The net cross-border capital inflow under trade in goods essentially remained steady, Wang added.

As favorable conditions outweigh unfavorable factors in China's economic development, the country's forex market has a more solid foundation to maintain steady operations, Wang said.

﻿
