China's yuan loans grow by 21.58 trln yuan in Jan-Nov

China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 21.58 trillion yuan (US$3.03 trillion) in the first 11 months of this year, central bank data showed Wednesday.

In November alone, the yuan-denominated loans rose by 1.09 trillion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, climbed 10 percent year on year to 291.2 trillion yuan at the end of November.

The growth rate was 0.3 percentage points lower than it was at the end of October, and 2.4 percentage points lower than at the end of November last year.

The M1, which covers cash in circulation plus demand deposits, stood at 67.59 trillion yuan at the end of November, up 1.3 percent year on year.

The M0, the amount of cash in circulation, went up 10.4 percent from a year ago to 11.02 trillion yuan at the end of last month.

Newly-added social financing, a measurement of funds that individuals and non-financial firms receive from the financial system, came in at 33.65 trillion yuan during the first 11 months, 2.79 trillion yuan more than the same period last year.

At the end of November, the outstanding yuan loans rose 10.2 percent year on year to 284.18 trillion yuan.