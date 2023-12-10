Biz / Finance

China's ICBC issues 50 bln yuan in green bonds

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the country's biggest lender, has issued 50 billion yuan (about 7.03 billion US dollars) in green bonds to support its green industries.

Raised funds will mainly go to green projects such as energy conservation and environmental protection, clean production, clean energy, green upgrading of infrastructure, and green services.

The bonds were issued and well received in the interbank bond market, the ICBC said, adding that the bank issued 60 billion yuan of such bonds this year to facilitate green and low-carbon development.

