China's futures market sees robust trading in 2023

China's futures market logged brisk trading in terms of both volume and turnover in 2023, data from the China Futures Association showed.

China's futures market logged brisk trading in terms of both volume and turnover in 2023, data from the China Futures Association showed.

The market's transaction volume stood at 8.5 billion lots last year, up 25.6 percent year on year, according to the association.

Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange took the largest share of the total transaction volume, accounting for 41.56 percent.

Trading turnover of the country's futures market rose by 6.28 percent year on year to 568.51 trillion yuan (about 80 trillion U.S. dollars).

Shanghai Futures Exchange made up the biggest proportion with 26.61 percent of the total turnover, the association said.