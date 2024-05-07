﻿
Biz / Finance

China's foreign exchange reserves fall to US$3.2 trillion in April

Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2 trillion US dollars at the end of April, down 1.38 percent from the end of March.
Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0

China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2 trillion US dollars at the end of April, down 1.38 percent from the end of March, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Tuesday.

The country's foreign exchange regulator attributed this decrease to the combined impact of currency translation and asset price changes.

The US dollar index rose and the prices of global financial assets declined last month, affected by the monetary policy expectations of major economies and their macroeconomic data, the regulator said.

China's economy has a solid foundation, strong resilience and huge potential, which is conducive to maintaining the stable scale of its forex reserves, the regulator added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     