﻿
Biz / Finance

China's foreign exchange reserves reach US$3.2224t

Xinhua
  13:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-07       0
China's foreign exchange reserves stood at US$3.2224 trillion at the end of June this year, official data showed Sunday.
Xinhua
  13:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-07       0

China's foreign exchange reserves stood at US$3.2224 trillion at the end of June 2024, official data showed Sunday.

The amount shrank by 0.3 percent compared with the previous month, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said, attributing the decrease to the combined impact of currency translation and asset price changes.

Affected by various factors such as major economies' monetary policies, market expectations and macroeconomic data, the US dollar index and global financial asset prices climbed in June, the SAFE explained.

The Chinese economy has sustained its recovery momentum and continued its high-quality development, which is conducive to maintaining the stable scale of the country's foreign exchange reserves, the regulator said.

According to data released Sunday by the People's Bank of China, the country's gold reserves remained unchanged in June at 72.8 million ounces, equivalent to about US$169.7 billion.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     