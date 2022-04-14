Biz / Property

Office market extends strength in Q1 but pandemic challenges grow

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  19:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0
Around the city, net absorption, a barometer of market demand, was 295,100 square meters, with decentralized areas accounting for 251,700 square meters and the rest in CBD markets.
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  19:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0

Shanghai's Grade A office market extended its strength in the first quarter of this year but faces short-term challenges from the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak, international property consultancy JLL said in its latest quarterly review released on Thursday.

Around the city, net absorption, a barometer of market demand for office space, was 295,100 square meters, with decentralized areas accounting for 251,700 square meters and the rest in CBD markets.

"Demand for office leasing in Shanghai continued to be strong in January and February," said Anny Zhang, managing director for JLL East China and head of office leasing advisory for JLL China. "It was fuelled by a range of companies, including manufacturing and trading and life science firms, along with finance and professional services providers."

Rents in both CBD and decentralized areas climbed during the three-month period as the market kept regaining momentum until the resurgence of the pandemic.

In Puxi CBD, rents rose 2.4 percent from the previous quarter amid strong sentiment among landlords, and in Pudong CBD, rents gained 2 percent quarter on quarter as the recovery improved and older buildings registered active leasing.

In the decentralized market, multiple submarkets saw recoveries in performance, leading rents to rise 2.5 percent over the last quarter of 2021.

And declining vacancy rates were also registered in both CBD and decentralized areas, the JLL data showed.

With no new projects reaching completion in CBD areas on both sides of the Huangpu River, the vacancy rate dipped 0.2 percentage points in Puxi to 5.8 percent and 1 percentage point to 8.9 percent in Pudong.

In decentralized areas, where new completions totalled 233,200 square meters in the first three months, the vacancy rate still fell 1 percentage point to 23.9 percent amid strong leasing and inquiries in a portion of the new projects.

"Looking ahead, we expect a short-term decrease in leasing demand caused by the pandemic, with rents also likely to face downward pressure," said Joseph Wang, head of JLL Shanghai's Pudong office leasing advisory.

A separate report released earlier this week by CBRE also forecast rent adjustments by landlords to cope with subdued leasing activities caused by the COVID resurgence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
CBRE
Huangpu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     