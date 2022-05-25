Biz / Property

Real estate stays flat, but offices favored

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  17:58 UTC+8, 2022-05-25       0
Offices worth US$3.9 billion were sold during the first quarter, accounting for 47 percent of the total.
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  17:58 UTC+8, 2022-05-25       0

China's real estate investment market remained flat in the first quarter of 2022.

Offices stayed the most favored assets, global property adviser JLL said in its latest report on Tuesday.

Between January and March, commercial real estate investment was US$8.3 billion across the country, little changed from same period a year earlier, JLL's Capital Tracker Q1 2022 showed.

Offices worth US$3.9 billion were sold during the period, accounting for 47 percent of the total.

The industrial and logistics sector took 21 percent.

Real estate investment in the Asia Pacific region jumped 20 percent year on year to US$40.8 billion during the first three months, driven by Singapore, South Korea and Australia.

"Concerns about slowing economic growth in China will affect investors' judgment on asset values and investment returns at the moment while looking ahead, the recovery of investment volumes will depend mainly on the pace and extent of loosening anti-COVID measures in Beijing and Shanghai," said Eric Pang, head of capital markets, JLL China.

"Whether factors including the recent interest rate hikes by US Fed and high inflation in many countries will affect international capital investment into China's real estate market still remains to be seen."

China's policymakers continued active management of the property market by lowering the LPR (loan prime rate) by 20 basis points, adjusting thresholds for homebuyers in selected cities, as well as postponing a proposed property tax, although banks are still reluctant to fund developers despite signals from the central government.

As a consequence of strict pandemic control measures which have been imposed in Shanghai and several other cities amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, investors are re-evaluating their investment plans, JLL said.

There are, however, positive signs with continued interest in the multi-family sector, which remained relatively unaffected by the control measures, and which will directly benefit from the announcement that the next round of real estate investment trusts that will include affordable housing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     