﻿
Biz / Property

China's property investment decreases in first 10 months

Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
China's investment in property development continued to cool in the first 10 months of 2023, down 9.3% year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0

China's investment in property development continued to cool in the first 10 months of 2023, down 9.3 percent year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Investment in residential buildings came in at 7.28 trillion yuan (US$1.01 trillion), down 8.8 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

Commercial housing sales shrank 7.8 percent year on year in terms of floor area to 925.79 million square meters.

In terms of value, commercial housing sales dropped 4.9 percent year on year to 9.72 trillion yuan.

"China's property sector is in the process of transformation," NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua told a press conference.

The overall rigid demand for residential housing and the needs of those who wish to improve their housing conditions remained sufficient in China, said Liu.

As various regions and departments further implement supportive measures for the property sector, and a new property development model gradually takes shape, China's property market will see stable, healthy, and high-quality development in the future, Liu said.

The property development climate index, compiled by the NBS, came in at 93.4 points in October.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     