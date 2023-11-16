More Chinese cities record falling home prices in October

More Chinese cities reported falling home prices in October, official data showed on Thursday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said 56 of 70 large and medium-sized cities saw month-on-month drops in new home prices, up from 54 in September, while 67 registered price declines for second-hand homes, compared to 65 in the previous month.

In the four first-tier cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, prices of new homes, while unchanged in September, edged down last month, and that of resold homes turned to drops from marginal increases.

Home prices in 31 second-tier cities and 35 third-tier cities in general also went down in October from a month earlier.

On a year-on-year basis, prices of new and resold homes witnessed mixed performances in Chinese cities. The number of cities which saw drops in new home prices was up from 45 to 47 in October, and those with lower prices for second-hand homes remained flat at 67.