Dishui Lake Financial Bay construction speeding up

  17:41 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0
The first-phase project of Dishui Lake Financial Bay in Lingang New Area has attracted over 1,200 enterprises, including at least 50 Fortune Global 500 companies.
Meng Yuhan / Ti Gong

The Ring of Glory, straddling four commercial buildings near the lake, has the shape of a giant ring with a diameter of 153 meters.

As part of the first-phase project of Dishui Lake Financial Bay in Lingang New Area, workers are wrapping up the building of the frame structure for the Ring of Glory.

The Ring of Glory is a 153-meter diameter ring-shaped structure straddling four 46-meter-high commercial buildings near the lake.

In addition to the four commercial buildings and over 890,000 square meters of commercial space, the project also includes a civic culture site and a public open area.

At present, four residential plots around the Ring of Glory have been completed and handed over, with seven commercial projects having their outer walls fitted. Three 100-meter towers and a hotel have been topped out.

Construction of the second phase of the Dishui Lake Financial Bay has started, and is scheduled for overall completion and delivery in 2025.

The bay has attracted interest from over 1,200 enterprises and at least 50 Fortune Global 500 businesses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Dishui Lake
