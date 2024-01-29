Hong Kong court orders liquidation of China's Evergrande
13:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-29 0
13:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-29 0
Reuters
A Hong Kong court on Monday ordered the liquidation of Chinese property giant Evergrande.
High Court judge Linda Chan's decision effectively kickstarts a long process which includes liquidating the developer's assets and replacing its management to assuage concerns of its creditors.
Source: AFP Editor: Wang Qingchu
