China's Hubei to host conference on 5G, industrial Internet

A national conference on 5G and the industrial Internet will open on Thursday in the city of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, which was once hard hit by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The event, named "China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference," will last three days, during which forums and dialogues will be held and major projects will be inked. It will help support Hubei's post-epidemic economic recovery and development.

The achievements in 5G and the industrial Internet will also be demonstrated in a 6,000-square-meter area during the conference, with 14 selected enterprises to display their technologies and products.

Latest applications of 5G and the industrial Internet and the benefits brought by 5G will also be presented through videos, interactive displays and other mediums at the conference.

The conference is co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the provincial government of Hubei.