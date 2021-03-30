A breakfast made easier as machine prepares it

As one of its public welfare projects for 2021, Jiading District has cooperated with local enterprises to establish 60 "intelligent" breakfast outlets.

“You can buy breakfast without leaving the office and there are many options,” said Ms Li, who works at the Nanxiang Business Center. She bought a slice of pizza and a carton of milk from a “Zao Dian Dao” breakfast machine.

The self-service vending machine carries a wide variety of items that includes buns, soy milk, pizza and burgers.

Breakfast machine equipment can freeze, refrigerate and heat the food. After a purchase, the equipment will automatically heat it up. In the future, the machines will also be introduced at venues including the High-tech Business Center, Nanxiang Game Industry Park and Blue Sky Venture Plaza.

In March, Jiading will add six to eight retail outlets, when the total number of retail machines in the district will be 10 to 12. The machines will also work in conjunction with the Metro Metropolis app, Suishenban cloud and other platforms to offer a better service. Residents can order their meals through multiple channels and pick up their food at the machine later.

At present, the district has a total of 1,965 retail outlets which supply breakfasts, including 334 convenience stores, 224 light meals stores, 1,323 Chinese food stores, and 84 Yingyuan food trucks.

Before the end of the year, Jiading will add a total of 90 retail outlets for breakfast.