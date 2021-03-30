Biz / Tech

A breakfast made easier as machine prepares it

Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  16:17 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0
As one of its public welfare projects for 2021, Jiading District has cooperated with local enterprises to establish 60 "intelligent" breakfast outlets.
Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  16:17 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0

As one of its public welfare projects for 2021, Jiading District has cooperated with local enterprises to establish 60 “intelligent” breakfast outlets.

“You can buy breakfast without leaving the office and there are many options,” said Ms Li, who works at the Nanxiang Business Center. She bought a slice of pizza and a carton of milk from a “Zao Dian Dao” breakfast machine.

The self-service vending machine carries a wide variety of items that includes buns, soy milk, pizza and burgers.

Breakfast machine equipment can freeze, refrigerate and heat the food. After a purchase, the equipment will automatically heat it up. In the future, the machines will also be introduced at venues including the High-tech Business Center, Nanxiang Game Industry Park and Blue Sky Venture Plaza.

In March, Jiading will add six to eight retail outlets, when the total number of retail machines in the district will be 10 to 12. The machines will also work in conjunction with the Metro Metropolis app, Suishenban cloud and other platforms to offer a better service. Residents can order their meals through multiple channels and pick up their food at the machine later.

At present, the district has a total of 1,965 retail outlets which supply breakfasts, including 334 convenience stores, 224 light meals stores, 1,323 Chinese food stores, and 84 Yingyuan food trucks.

Before the end of the year, Jiading will add a total of 90 retail outlets for breakfast.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     