﻿
Biz / Tech

Shanghai aims to be "digital hub" by 2035

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0
Economy, daily life and management are three key sectors in the digital transformation, city officials said.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0
Shanghai aims to be "digital hub" by 2035
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

City officials unveil the blueprint for Shanghai's digital transformation.

Shanghai is pushing its digital city construction plan, covering information technology upgrades of industrial and urban management, online economy development and data usage innovation, to make the city a global "digital hub" by 2035, city officials said on Wednesday.

With digital transformation and upgrading until 2025, Shanghai will lead digital infrastructure and data usage nationwide. By 2035, the city will become a global digital hub, Wu Qing, deputy Shanghai mayor told a press conference on Wednesday.

"Shanghai can boost digital transformation by industrial, talent and data volume advantages. It will also solve challenges like its big population, transportation traffic and cybersecurity," Wu said.

A new blueprint released on Wednesday covers tasks and targets by 2025, such as 200 intelligent factories and 50 digitalized hospitals.

The blueprint covers three sectors of digital transformation and innovation: the economy, daily life and management.

Shanghai has built 5G and industrial Internet networks citywide, boosting the digital economy and improving people's daily life.

The city has supported development of key industries like artificial intelligence and integrated circuits.

In the first nine months, Shanghai's information service industry revenue grew over 12 percent year on year, much higher than the city's GDP growth, said Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

A batch of information services have debuted in the city to improve daily life and help aged or disabled people.

For example, the accuracy rate of bus arrival forecast has risen to 97 percent; 700 digital hotels in Shanghai supporting fast check-in within 30 seconds, and one-click-taxi hailing are installed in communities for aged people.

In the future, local people can enjoy more digital services covering health care, education, residency, transportation, culture and tourism, consumption and universal access to barrier-free facilities.

The E-yuan, official digital currency released by the central bank, will be widely available citywide, vice mayor Wu added.

On data management, Shanghai is going to release an official Shanghai data usage policy, to solve challenges like "isolated data islands" and duplicated investment, said Zhu Zongyao, chairman of the Shanghai Big Data Center.

Data has become "a new production factor, a basic and strategic resource," which will be better shared among different bureaus and various regions, such as Shanghai and other Yangtze Delta regions, Zhu added.

The Suishenma, a color-code system for COVID-19 prevention, will be used in more daily life sectors, based on better data management, city officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     