Shanghai aims to be "digital hub" by 2035

Economy, daily life and management are three key sectors in the digital transformation, city officials said.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Shanghai is pushing its digital city construction plan, covering information technology upgrades of industrial and urban management, online economy development and data usage innovation, to make the city a global "digital hub" by 2035, city officials said on Wednesday.



With digital transformation and upgrading until 2025, Shanghai will lead digital infrastructure and data usage nationwide. By 2035, the city will become a global digital hub, Wu Qing, deputy Shanghai mayor told a press conference on Wednesday.

"Shanghai can boost digital transformation by industrial, talent and data volume advantages. It will also solve challenges like its big population, transportation traffic and cybersecurity," Wu said.

A new blueprint released on Wednesday covers tasks and targets by 2025, such as 200 intelligent factories and 50 digitalized hospitals.

The blueprint covers three sectors of digital transformation and innovation: the economy, daily life and management.

Shanghai has built 5G and industrial Internet networks citywide, boosting the digital economy and improving people's daily life.

The city has supported development of key industries like artificial intelligence and integrated circuits.

In the first nine months, Shanghai's information service industry revenue grew over 12 percent year on year, much higher than the city's GDP growth, said Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

A batch of information services have debuted in the city to improve daily life and help aged or disabled people.

For example, the accuracy rate of bus arrival forecast has risen to 97 percent; 700 digital hotels in Shanghai supporting fast check-in within 30 seconds, and one-click-taxi hailing are installed in communities for aged people.

In the future, local people can enjoy more digital services covering health care, education, residency, transportation, culture and tourism, consumption and universal access to barrier-free facilities.

The E-yuan, official digital currency released by the central bank, will be widely available citywide, vice mayor Wu added.

On data management, Shanghai is going to release an official Shanghai data usage policy, to solve challenges like "isolated data islands" and duplicated investment, said Zhu Zongyao, chairman of the Shanghai Big Data Center.

Data has become "a new production factor, a basic and strategic resource," which will be better shared among different bureaus and various regions, such as Shanghai and other Yangtze Delta regions, Zhu added.

The Suishenma, a color-code system for COVID-19 prevention, will be used in more daily life sectors, based on better data management, city officials said.