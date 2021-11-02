﻿
Celestica's design expertise a good fit for tech-savvy Shanghai

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-03
Company matches product development with leading technologies, including networking, storage and computer solutions for data center and IT markets.
Celestica's global design center in Shanghai has a team of 450 engineering and design experts.

Taking off his 3D glasses in the showroom, George Dai started to introduce the business of Celestica which has set up its global design center in Shanghai.

"Technology is constantly evolving and shaping our lives for the better. Here we develop innovative technologies to enable cloud computing and high-speed networking," said Dai, the center's general manager.

"Our highly competent teams in Shanghai help our customers bring emerging technologies to the market faster. We push the boundaries of innovation and enable our customer's success every step of the way," he added.

Celestica's global design center in Shanghai has a team of 450 engineering and design experts, providing end-to-end product development with leading technologies, including networking, storage and computer solutions for data center and IT infrastructure markets. Since its establishment in 2004, over 250 patents have been filed, and 150 products launched to the market.

Shanghai has a rich talent pool and an attractive international business environment. The city has more than 60 universities and, every year, these universities produce hundreds of thousands of graduates. Upon graduation, many of them choose to stay in Shanghai to join the high-tech companies in the area.

"Shanghai is also a renowned international city with the largest English-speaking population in China, which is important as we serve customers from around the world," Dai explained as the reason to choose Shanghai.

Celestica provides leading edge hardware platform solutions to the firm's customers in many areas. In storage and computing, it delivers enterprise-class products that are optimized for Cloud data center deployments, including innovations in Flash, NVMEoF and Edge computing. It helps customers build hardware infrastructure that is highly reliable, scalable, cost efficient and sustainable.

In the area of networking, hyper-scale data centers and Edge deployments, using software-defined solutions, have transformed the communications market.

With a number of industry-leading 100G & 400G products in its portfolio, the development of 800G products is well underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
