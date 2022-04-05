Revenue of China's software industry posts double-digit growth

China's software industry reported robust growth in the first two months of the year, with its revenue posting double-digit growth.

China's software industry reported robust growth in the first two months of the year, with its revenue posting double-digit growth, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The industrial revenue rose 11.6 percent year on year to 1.18 trillion yuan (about 185.8 billion US dollars), 8 percentage points higher than the average growth rate for the same period of the past two years, according to the ministry.

Total profits of the sector stood at 133.2 billion yuan in the January-February period, down 7.6 percent year on year.

In breakdown, the combined revenue of information technology services hit 770.3 billion yuan, up 13.1 percent year on year and accounting for 65.3 percent of the sector's total revenue.

Among these services, the revenue of e-commerce platform technical services surged 24.8 percent year on year, while that of industrial Internet platform services climbed 16.6 percent over one year earlier.