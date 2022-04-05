Biz / Tech

Revenue of China's software industry posts double-digit growth

Xinhua
  18:30 UTC+8, 2022-04-05       0
China's software industry reported robust growth in the first two months of the year, with its revenue posting double-digit growth.
Xinhua
  18:30 UTC+8, 2022-04-05       0

China's software industry reported robust growth in the first two months of the year, with its revenue posting double-digit growth, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The industrial revenue rose 11.6 percent year on year to 1.18 trillion yuan (about 185.8 billion US dollars), 8 percentage points higher than the average growth rate for the same period of the past two years, according to the ministry.

Total profits of the sector stood at 133.2 billion yuan in the January-February period, down 7.6 percent year on year.

In breakdown, the combined revenue of information technology services hit 770.3 billion yuan, up 13.1 percent year on year and accounting for 65.3 percent of the sector's total revenue.

Among these services, the revenue of e-commerce platform technical services surged 24.8 percent year on year, while that of industrial Internet platform services climbed 16.6 percent over one year earlier.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     