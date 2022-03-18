Biz / Tech

New material designed to cool smartphones

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-03-18       0
China's Wuhan University has cooperated with the smartphone manufacturer OPPO to develop a new type of cooling material for the phone case.
The heat control mechanism of the material Glacier Mat is similar to the evaporative cooling of spacecraft and the human body dissipating heat through sweat. The material can realize self-circulating evaporative cooling.

Since the cycle depends on physical properties, there is no need to add additional electricity or other forms of energy to the material.

When the temperature of the smartphone is too high, the material takes away the heat in the form of evaporating water. And when the smartphone gets cooler, the material absorbs water to adjust the temperature of the phone body.

Running apps for an hour, the temperature of the phones facilitated by the material can drop by 2.3 degrees Celsius more than other solutions.

The new material has served the newly released case of OPPO phones. In the future, it can also be used in computers and solar panels.

The lifespan of the material has not been confirmed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
