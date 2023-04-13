A glimpse into how Chinese AI tools help people create

SenseTime unveiled new AGI tools this week in its Artificial Intelligence Data Center (AIDC) in Lingang, the biggest AI computing center in Asia. Let's have a look!

Shanghai Daily was invited to attend the event and conduct hand-on tests onsite.



Based on the new AI model SenseNova, people can generate essays, images, videos and digital avatars within seconds. It now supports multi-languages and is expected to be adopted in e-commerce, livestream, finance and cross-border trade sectors.