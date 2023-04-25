﻿
Biz / Tech

Shanghai Data Exchange forms international board for cross-boarder data flow

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
The Shanghai Data Exchange forms an international board to better facilitate cross-boarder data flow, supporting global trade, cross-border tech-development and data sharing.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0

The Shanghai Data Exchange has established an international board to boost cross-border data flow and global data interconnection.

Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, officially announced the establishment of the Shanghai Data Exchange International Board at the Data Eco-system Partnership Conference (DEPC), which was held in Singapore on Monday.

With booming development of the digital economy, cross-border data flow has played an increasingly important role in supporting international trade, promoting cooperation in cross-border technological development, and facilitating sharing of data resources.

Shanghai Data Exchange forms international board for cross-boarder data flow
Ti Gong

A Data Eco-system Partnership Conference (DEPC) is held in Singapore to boost international data flows and cooperation.

The board aims to enable global data interconnection by exploring new mechanisms for two-way cross-border data flows and encouraging collaborations between enterprises in China and their multinational counterparts.

Over the last few years, the Chinese government has issued several circulars associated with data factors, including the guidelines to build basic systems for data, and a plan for the overall layout of the country's digital development. These documents specified the requirements for security and compliance of cross-border data flows.

In line with the positioning of the National Data Exchange, the Shanghai Data Exchange is dedicated to building a key hub for allocating global data factors with the establishment of an international board.

The newly established board already listed nearly 30 data products serving high-level international economic and trade exchanges, cultural exchanges, and cooperation in other fields, said Tang Qifeng, chief executive of the Shanghai Data Exchange.

The data exchange opened with many nationwide "firsts" for its data trade ecosystem, smart transaction system, and digital certificate. It's designed to improve data use and management, and connect "isolated data islands" to boost Shanghai's digital hub construction.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     