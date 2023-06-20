﻿
Biz / Tech

TV network operator launches blockchain and cloud services

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-20       0
A blockchain-powered system and 5G Cloud TV, which is available from any device, were launched at the Shanghai TV Festival.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-20       0
TV network operator launches blockchain and cloud services
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The new services were introduced at the Shanghai TV Festival.

China's TV network operator will leverage blockchain and cloud technology to secure copyrights and transmit content to more people, including millions of smartphone users, according to industry experts at the ongoing Shanghai TV Festival.

A blockchain-powered system and 5G Cloud TV, which is accessible from any device, were introduced at the TV festival's smart broadcasting session.

TV networks have a long history and continue to reach millions of people. According to Xu Da, China Broadnet's 5G chief strategy officer, the network operator would accelerate innovation, technology upgrades and integration to issue smart broadcasting and better serve consumers.

The 5G Cloud TV, a new cloud-based platform with innovative features, was also introduced.

BesTV, a media subsidiary of Shanghai Media Group, is among the companies that have launched the platform. It will encompass nine primary content areas, such as movies, theater, education, sports, and documentaries.

According to BesTV, certain programming includes ultra-high definition in 4K/8K and video-on-demand.

China Broadnet, the country's fourth mobile provider, has been offering new 5G numbers beginning with 192 since September 2022. The Oriental Cable Network Co, or OCN, and BesTV provide services and content to the carrier in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     