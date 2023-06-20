TV network operator launches blockchain and cloud services

A blockchain-powered system and 5G Cloud TV, which is available from any device, were launched at the Shanghai TV Festival.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

China's TV network operator will leverage blockchain and cloud technology to secure copyrights and transmit content to more people, including millions of smartphone users, according to industry experts at the ongoing Shanghai TV Festival.



TV networks have a long history and continue to reach millions of people. According to Xu Da, China Broadnet's 5G chief strategy officer, the network operator would accelerate innovation, technology upgrades and integration to issue smart broadcasting and better serve consumers.

The 5G Cloud TV, a new cloud-based platform with innovative features, was also introduced.

BesTV, a media subsidiary of Shanghai Media Group, is among the companies that have launched the platform. It will encompass nine primary content areas, such as movies, theater, education, sports, and documentaries.

According to BesTV, certain programming includes ultra-high definition in 4K/8K and video-on-demand.

China Broadnet, the country's fourth mobile provider, has been offering new 5G numbers beginning with 192 since September 2022. The Oriental Cable Network Co, or OCN, and BesTV provide services and content to the carrier in Shanghai.