AI computing to create a US$600b market and become a necessity

China's AI computing industry revenue is predicted to hit 4.4 trillion yuan (US$611.1 billion) by 2025, resulting in rapid growth and trillion-yuan-level opportunities.

Ti Gong

China's AI computing industry revenue is predicted to hit 4.4 trillion yuan (US$611.1 billion) by 2025, resulting in rapid growth and trillion-yuan-level opportunities, according to an industry report released at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.



In China, AI will break industry barriers, establish new ecosystems and boost efficiency in manufacturing, finance, information and communication technologies, automobile and e-commerce, speakers told the WAIC 2023.

By 2025, the revenue of China's AI computing core industry will hit 4.4 trillion yuan, with related industries up to 24 trillion yuan. It's a rising "super track" with fastest growing and trillion-yuan-level market value, along with new energy vehicles, according to an AI report released by KPMG and Lenovo.

AI computing capabilities have become a focus and a strategic technology resource globally.

At present, the United States, China, Europe and Japan are the top four for AI computing.

The growth rate of computing power supply is obviously difficult to meet the "explosion of demand," and the reserve of computing power has become a necessity for all industries, Zhang Qingjie, KPMG China leading partner of digital enablement, told a WAIC forum.

The AI industry will develop in two directions – "Intelligent" and "Inclusive," which means integration with more industries, according to the report.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

On Saturday, China Mobile released its Jiu Tian AI large language model for industries including governance and customer services.

During WAIC, SenseTime released development in various industries covering smart driving, finance, health care, e-commerce and other industries, with its large language model SenseNova.

"It's a new wave of technological revolution in AI, leading to an explosive growth in industry demand and the emergence of new formats," said Xu Li, chairman and CEO of SenseTime. "Ultimately, we are looking to reduce the costs and barriers, enabling their value to be fully realized."

Ti Gong

Thanks to improved AI capabilities, SenseTime has opened public tests for image generation services, with an upgraded parameter count from 1 billion to 7 billion since its initial release in April. It enables the model to produce photos with professional-level details.

The industries with the biggest investment in AI computing will include manufacturing, finance, automobile and information technology and communications, according to the KPMG report.

Shanghai-based Supremind, an AI service provider for city space and urban management, released a ATOM AI ecosystem with partners including Unity and Shanghai Supercomputer Center or SCC.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The ATOM, which integrates data management, labeling, training, optimization and inference functions, provides one-stop services to realize landing applications.

The new ecosystem makes AI "faster, smarter and closer," said Peng Yao, chief executive of Supremind.

With AI automation methodology, businesses can form a library of intelligent strategies, based on hundreds of business AI decision engines.

AI can achieve "a leap in ROI (return of investment) and become a new type of productivity for business growth," said Song Bilian, chairwoman of Shanghai-based Datatist.

Ti Gong

Datatist, the organizer of WAIC's business AI forum, offers AI-powered business decision and customer management services for businesses covering finance and retail industries.

AI generative services and other AI innovations opens a "new path" for AI's application and business landing in the finance industry, Lin Jianming, chairman and CEO of SMY Cloud told a WAIC forum on Saturday.



The tech company adopts a ChatGPT-like large language model, covering applications like personalized recommendations and user portraits. It solves the problems of automated online and offline collaboration, improves marketing and customer service efficiency and user experience.