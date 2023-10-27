﻿
Biz / Tech

Projected rebound in China's smartphone market

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:43 UTC+8, 2023-10-27       0
China's smartphone market saw a modest decline in the third quarter, but is expected to bottom out in 2023 with a projected rebound soon after.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:43 UTC+8, 2023-10-27       0
Projected rebound in China's smartphone market
Ti Gong

Charted statistics of China's smartphone market

The Chinese smartphone market saw modest decline in the third quarter, but the market is expected to bottom out in 2023, and rebound soon, researchers said on Friday.

In the third quarter, China's smartphone sales dropped 6.3 percent to 67 million units, according to researcher IDC. Another researcher Canalys reported sales decreased 5 percent in the quarter.

It was a modest decline compared with the double-digit decrease in recent years, when the market was hit by the pandemic.

"The market has bottomed out in 2023, and there is an expected gradual demand recovery," said Canalys Senior Analyst Toby Zhu.

The market is very close to the "changing point" as it will rebound to positive growth in the fourth quarter, the first time in recent years, according to IDC.

The top five vendors were Honor with 19.3 percent, followed by OPPO, Apple, Vivo and Xiaomi, according to IDC.

Apple's new iPhone 15 performance is "less-than-expected," while Huawei will generate a "Catfish Effect" on the competitive landscape in the future thanks to its popular Mate 60 models.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Honor
Apple
Xiaomi
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     