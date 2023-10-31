﻿
Biz / Tech

WRL-A2 eSports event set to open in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-31       0
In the first half of this year, a third of China's eSports events were held in Shanghai, which is home to 52 eSports clubs, accounting for a quarter of the total national teams.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-31       0
WRL-A2 eSports event set to open in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A professional eSports match venue is ready for the Wild Rift League Asia Season 2 (WRL-A2), which will kick off in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The mobile League of Legends regional league event, the Wild Rift League Asia Season 2, will open in Shanghai on Wednesday, with more overseas participation and international clubs, fitting well with the city's ambition to establish itself as a global eSports hub.

A total of 11 Chinese mainland clubs and eight overseas teams from South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam will take part in the WRL-A2, which will be held at the League Arena (formally the Hongqiao Tiandi Acting Center) between November 1 and January 28. Some international matches will be played online, according to the organizer Riot Games.

Riot Games' League of Legends is one of the most popular eSports games in China. According to industry officials, the bulk of China's mobile eSports teams are in Shanghai or neighboring cities.

The first match of the WRL-A2 will be between TT vs JDG in Shanghai starting from 5pm on Wednesday, which will be open to the onsite audience and users of online streaming sites.

In the first half of this year, a third of China's eSports events were held in Shanghai, which is home to 52 eSports clubs, accounting for a quarter of the total national teams, local officials said.

The city is evolving into a global eSports hub and developing the gaming and eSports industry, one of the fastest-growing sectors of the digital economy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     