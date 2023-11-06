Future automotive tech makes its debut at the CIIE

A series of new innovative tech from home and abroad is revolutionizing the automotive industry, with market leaders making their debut at this years CIIE.

Various innovative products, from new materials lightweight design, glass for upgraded displays, and 3D engines specially made for Chinese customers, have all made their debuts at the ongoing China International Import Expo 2023, making future cars lighter, faster, more energy-efficient and intelligent.



Many of the first-time products featured at the CIIE represent the firms' deep integration with the Chinese market and industry chain, Shanghai Daily learned.

Japan-based Asahi Glass Co, or AGC, shows its high refractive index glass at this year's CIIE, making its Chinese debut. While maintaining a high degree of flatness, it has successfully accomplished a 12-inch process, which can be used for information terminals such as AR/MR smart glasses, and upgrading automotive HUDs (head-up displays).

Dong Jun / SHINE

Serving the Chinese market for many years, AGC is pleased to be an indispensable presence in the local industry chain. China is an important engine for global economic development, and a market leader in car sales for over a decade, AGC hopes to continue to be a participant and promoter in China, said Toshihiro Ueda, chairman and general manager of AGC (China).

Unity, which offers 3D engines and services in various industries, show its new Tuanjie Auto HMI (Human Machine Interface) app suite at the CIIE as its global debut. They fit two kinds of chips separately as Qualcomm and China-based SemiDrive to meet various demands in the Chinese market.

With Unity's 3D generation capabilities, the engine can support super-realistic 3D map navigation and different weather condition simulations within seconds. Unity's service has been adopted by Mercedes-Benz, NIO and Xiaopeng, Shanghai Daily learned.

"It's beyond just an app suite, but a standard smart carbon development process," said Zhang Junbo, chief executive of Unity China, the company's joint venture in China.

Ti Gong

Thermoplastic automotive interior and exterior components, with excellent recyclability and reuse, made their debuts at the booth of Spain-based HRC.



HRC, which offers lightweight materials and technologies, said thermoplastic materials offer consistent quality, good weather resistance and outstanding corrosion resistance as "ideal materials for future cars."

The company also displays a full carbon fiber body Supercar Hyper SSR from China's GAC. It features 32 HRC-designed carbon fiber components. covering parts, hoods, doors, body sides, roofs and rear tailgates. It has realized an ultimate lightweight design for the entire vehicle, enhancing efficiency, extending range, and significantly reducing carbon emissions.