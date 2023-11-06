﻿
Biz / Tech

Future automotive tech makes its debut at the CIIE

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:35 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
A series of new innovative tech from home and abroad is revolutionizing the automotive industry, with market leaders making their debut at this years CIIE.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:35 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0

Various innovative products, from new materials lightweight design, glass for upgraded displays, and 3D engines specially made for Chinese customers, have all made their debuts at the ongoing China International Import Expo 2023, making future cars lighter, faster, more energy-efficient and intelligent.

Many of the first-time products featured at the CIIE represent the firms' deep integration with the Chinese market and industry chain, Shanghai Daily learned.

Japan-based Asahi Glass Co, or AGC, shows its high refractive index glass at this year's CIIE, making its Chinese debut. While maintaining a high degree of flatness, it has successfully accomplished a 12-inch process, which can be used for information terminals such as AR/MR smart glasses, and upgrading automotive HUDs (head-up displays).

Future automotive tech makes its debut at the CIIE
Dong Jun / SHINE

AGC's AR glass makes its debut at the CIIE.

Serving the Chinese market for many years, AGC is pleased to be an indispensable presence in the local industry chain. China is an important engine for global economic development, and a market leader in car sales for over a decade, AGC hopes to continue to be a participant and promoter in China, said Toshihiro Ueda, chairman and general manager of AGC (China).

Unity, which offers 3D engines and services in various industries, show its new Tuanjie Auto HMI (Human Machine Interface) app suite at the CIIE as its global debut. They fit two kinds of chips separately as Qualcomm and China-based SemiDrive to meet various demands in the Chinese market.

With Unity's 3D generation capabilities, the engine can support super-realistic 3D map navigation and different weather condition simulations within seconds. Unity's service has been adopted by Mercedes-Benz, NIO and Xiaopeng, Shanghai Daily learned.

"It's beyond just an app suite, but a standard smart carbon development process," said Zhang Junbo, chief executive of Unity China, the company's joint venture in China.

Future automotive tech makes its debut at the CIIE
Ti Gong

Unity showcases its Tuanjie suite at its booth.

Thermoplastic automotive interior and exterior components, with excellent recyclability and reuse, made their debuts at the booth of Spain-based HRC.

HRC, which offers lightweight materials and technologies, said thermoplastic materials offer consistent quality, good weather resistance and outstanding corrosion resistance as "ideal materials for future cars."

The company also displays a full carbon fiber body Supercar Hyper SSR from China's GAC. It features 32 HRC-designed carbon fiber components. covering parts, hoods, doors, body sides, roofs and rear tailgates. It has realized an ultimate lightweight design for the entire vehicle, enhancing efficiency, extending range, and significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Future automotive tech makes its debut at the CIIE
Dong Jun / SHINE

A super-race car with full carbon fiber body is shown at HRC's booth at the CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NIO
Qualcomm
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     