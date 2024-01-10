Biz / Tech

Apple's iPhone sales in China plunge at start of new year

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:36 UTC+8, 2024-01-10       0
Apple's iPhone sales in China will likely see a double digit decline in 2024 with "much stronger" domestic competition from rivals like Huawei, Jefferies analysts have suggested.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:36 UTC+8, 2024-01-10       0

Apple's iPhone sales in China will likely see a double digit decline in 2024 with "much stronger" domestic competition from rivals like Huawei, a recent note from Jefferies analysts suggested.

In the first week of 2024, Jefferies analysts reported that Apple's iPhone sales in China dropped by 30 percent, according to the note from the investment bank.

It also forecast that Apple's sales in China will continue to decline by double digits in 2024, while Huawei is expected to keep gaining market share. Apple's competitors have "remained much stronger," it added.

Jefferies is one of the latest international organizations to report iPhone sales decline in China.

Apple's new iPhone 15 performance has been "less-than-expected," while Huawei will generate a "Catfish Effect" on the competitive landscape in the future, thanks to its popular Mate 60 models, researcher International Data Corp or IDC said previously.

Since October, prices of Apple's new iPhone 15 models have plunged on Chinese mainstream online channels. The reasons cited for the surprising decline include the iPhone's overheating issue, the marketing campaign for the annual shopping festival, and competition from Android models, industry insiders said.

Since the release of Huawei's Mate 60 Series models in September, the Chinese tech giant has been the fastest-growing smartphone brand in China.

Prices of the new iPhone 15 models have plunged over 15 percent on Chinese mainstream online channels, such as Pinduoduo and JD.com, since October, only a month after their debut, Shanghai Daily reported earlier.

Chinese brands are speeding up new model releases in January. So far this year, firms like OnePlus, OPPO and Honor have launched new models while Xiaomi has released information about its first electric car.

The Android brands are offering artificial intelligence-powered systems and on-device intelligent applications, which are ahead of Apple, industry officials said.

In contrast, Apple has long been criticized for only making minor changes, such as in design, size and camera, in its new models, failing to surprise consumers with functional updates or make improvements in signal strength and battery life.

Apple's iPhone sales in China plunge at start of new year
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Honor, spun off from Huawei, released its new artificial intelligence operating system MagicOS 8.0 in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Honor
Apple
Pinduoduo
Xiaomi
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     