Over 1,000 Chinese will showcase innovative products at CES

More than 1,000 Chinese companies will participate in the world's largest electronics exhibition, CES, nearly double the number from last year, as they continue with their international expansion push after the pandemic.

The Consumer Electronics Show opens on Tuesday in Las Vegas, with a focus on generative AI, MR (mixed reality), and smart and autonomous driving.

Over 4,000 exhibitors will join the CES event this year, along with 1,200 startups in a special zone. Over 1,100 Chinese mainland enterprises will attend the event, more than double the number from 2023, when more than 480 Chinese firms participated.

Innovative products will be launched at CES, including 110-inch smart TVs, computers with generative AI features, smart glasses, driverless automobiles, and smart cabins.

According to CES authorities, "AI is revolutionizing the user experience" and is expected to be heavily featured in numerous gadgets.

According to Hisense, a Chinese home appliance major and a seasoned CES exhibitor, the exhibition offers a global arena for Chinese manufacturers to showcase their ideas and achievements.

Hisense will exhibit a 110-inch TV and a concept automobile featuring a laser projection display for in-vehicle entertainment.

In social media, CES is referred to as the "Spring Festival for Tech," indicating the significance of the show for the IT industry. The Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar Chinese New Year, is China's largest festival.

NVIDIA, Volkswagen, Honda, Intel, and Qualcomm are among the chip and automotive companies that will host conferences and unveil products at CES.