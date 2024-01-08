Biz / Tech

Over 1,000 Chinese will showcase innovative products at CES

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-01-08       0
More than 1,000 Chinese companies will participate in the world's largest electronics exhibition, CES, in Las Vegas as they continue with their international expansion plans.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-01-08       0

More than 1,000 Chinese companies will participate in the world's largest electronics exhibition, CES, nearly double the number from last year, as they continue with their international expansion push after the pandemic.

The Consumer Electronics Show opens on Tuesday in Las Vegas, with a focus on generative AI, MR (mixed reality), and smart and autonomous driving.

Over 4,000 exhibitors will join the CES event this year, along with 1,200 startups in a special zone. Over 1,100 Chinese mainland enterprises will attend the event, more than double the number from 2023, when more than 480 Chinese firms participated.

Innovative products will be launched at CES, including 110-inch smart TVs, computers with generative AI features, smart glasses, driverless automobiles, and smart cabins.

According to CES authorities, "AI is revolutionizing the user experience" and is expected to be heavily featured in numerous gadgets.

According to Hisense, a Chinese home appliance major and a seasoned CES exhibitor, the exhibition offers a global arena for Chinese manufacturers to showcase their ideas and achievements.

Over 1,000 Chinese will showcase innovative products at CES
Ti Gong

Hisense will showcase its 110-inch TV and a concept car with a laser projection display for in-vehicle entertainment.

Hisense will exhibit a 110-inch TV and a concept automobile featuring a laser projection display for in-vehicle entertainment.

In social media, CES is referred to as the "Spring Festival for Tech," indicating the significance of the show for the IT industry. The Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar Chinese New Year, is China's largest festival.

NVIDIA, Volkswagen, Honda, Intel, and Qualcomm are among the chip and automotive companies that will host conferences and unveil products at CES.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Qualcomm
NVIDIA
Intel
Hisense
Volkswagen
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     