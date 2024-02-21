Huawei puts Apple's tablets in second place for 1st time since 2010

IDC's electronic device tracking report records Chinese company achieving a 2.5-percent market share gain for the whole of last year while US firm's share was down 2.8 percent.

Huawei overtook Apple in terms of quarterly shipments of tablet computers in China in the last three months of 2023, according to a latest electronic device tracking report by the International Data Corporation.



For the first time since 2010, iPad lost the top place in terms of quarterly track but remained the largest on the annual terms.

Huawei recorded 30.8-percent market share in the last quarter of 2023, topping Apple's 30.5 percent. For the whole of last year, it achieved a 2.5-percent market share gain from the end of 2022.

Apple's annual market share was down 2.8 percent from a year earlier, and Xiaomi, Honor and Lenovo were third, fourth and fifth.

Tablet shipments declined 5.7 percent year over year in the fourth quarter of 2023, reaching 8.17 million units with the retail market falling 7.3 percent while the commercial market advanced 13.8 percent.

The amount of annual shipments was down 4.5 percent in 2023, a slight recovery from the 5.2-percent decline in 2022.

A wide range of promotional activities in the fourth quarter drove down average selling prices as vendors attracted shoppers with high value for money options, the report suggests.

The performance of the domestic tablet market is generally in line with expectations and brands will focus more on customer experience and sustainability development, according to senior research manager Gan Miao at IDC China.