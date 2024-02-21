Biz / Tech

Huawei puts Apple's tablets in second place for 1st time since 2010

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:53 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0
IDC's electronic device tracking report records Chinese company achieving a 2.5-percent market share gain for the whole of last year while US firm's share was down 2.8 percent.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:53 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0
Huawei puts Apple's tablets in second place for 1st time since 2010
HelloRF

Huawei overtook Apple in terms of quarterly shipments of tablet computers in China in the last three months of 2023, according to a latest electronic device tracking report by the International Data Corporation.

For the first time since 2010, iPad lost the top place in terms of quarterly track but remained the largest on the annual terms.

Huawei recorded 30.8-percent market share in the last quarter of 2023, topping Apple's 30.5 percent. For the whole of last year, it achieved a 2.5-percent market share gain from the end of 2022.

Apple's annual market share was down 2.8 percent from a year earlier, and Xiaomi, Honor and Lenovo were third, fourth and fifth.

Tablet shipments declined 5.7 percent year over year in the fourth quarter of 2023, reaching 8.17 million units with the retail market falling 7.3 percent while the commercial market advanced 13.8 percent.

The amount of annual shipments was down 4.5 percent in 2023, a slight recovery from the 5.2-percent decline in 2022.

A wide range of promotional activities in the fourth quarter drove down average selling prices as vendors attracted shoppers with high value for money options, the report suggests.

The performance of the domestic tablet market is generally in line with expectations and brands will focus more on customer experience and sustainability development, according to senior research manager Gan Miao at IDC China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Honor
Apple
Lenovo
Xiaomi
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     