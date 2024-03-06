Biz / Tech

Meta's Facebook, Instagram back up after global outage

Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram were back up on Tuesday after a more than two-hour outage that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.

The disruptions started at around 10am ET (3pm GMT), with many users saying on rival social media platform X they had been booted out of Facebook and Instagram and were unable to log in.

The White House National Security Council was monitoring the incident and not aware of any specific malicious cyber activity at this time, a spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Follow Us

