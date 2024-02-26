Biz / Tech

Several Chinese companies 'frontrunners' in AI development race

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
Amazon's AWS, SenseTime's SenseCore, Baidu Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud are among the "frontrunners" in the AI development platform category in China.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0

Several Chinese companies, including Baidu and SenseTime, have been listed as "frontrunners" in China's AI development platform market, representing critical infrastructure levels for developing and training AI models, according to an industry report.

The AI development platform includes features such as data processing, model construction, model evaluation, and model deployment. According to the Frost & Sullivan and LeadLeo analysis, it can significantly reduce the time it takes for organizations to develop AI applications and help them better cope with the uncertain market.

According to the survey, Amazon's AWS, SenseTime's SenseCore, Baidu Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud are the "frontrunners" in the AI development platform category that requires both cloud and AI skills.

Several Chinese companies 'frontrunners' in AI development race
Ti Gong

A screenshot from the report shows the number of leading Chinese AI companies.

A report by industry researcher IDC, China's investment in artificial intelligence is expected to reach US$38.1 billion by 2027, accounting for 9 percent of the global total.

The government is steadily creating its own AI ecosystem, with AI platform development serving as a critical infrastructure.

It's worth noting that SenseTime, a relatively new cloud market participant, has emerged as a frontrunner.

SenseCore has created a comprehensive AI-native infrastructure, which includes roughly 30,000 GPUs for large-scale model training and inference. This has resulted in a 600 percent boost in large model inference efficiency and a 90 percent reduction in incremental training expenses for large models, with a single AI data center capable of exceeding 6,800P (PetaFLOPS) computing power.

SenseTime has developed a new Artificial Intelligence Data Center in Lingang, Shanghai, which is the company's largest AI computing facility in Asia.

The survey said that the AI platform development has already increased the number of AI applications in vertical industries such as banking, entertainment, education, e-commerce, medical, logistics, and more.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Baidu
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     