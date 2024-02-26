Several Chinese companies 'frontrunners' in AI development race

Amazon's AWS, SenseTime's SenseCore, Baidu Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud are among the "frontrunners" in the AI development platform category in China.

Several Chinese companies, including Baidu and SenseTime, have been listed as "frontrunners" in China's AI development platform market, representing critical infrastructure levels for developing and training AI models, according to an industry report.

The AI development platform includes features such as data processing, model construction, model evaluation, and model deployment. According to the Frost & Sullivan and LeadLeo analysis, it can significantly reduce the time it takes for organizations to develop AI applications and help them better cope with the uncertain market.

According to the survey, Amazon's AWS, SenseTime's SenseCore, Baidu Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud are the "frontrunners" in the AI development platform category that requires both cloud and AI skills.



Ti Gong

A report by industry researcher IDC, China's investment in artificial intelligence is expected to reach US$38.1 billion by 2027, accounting for 9 percent of the global total.

The government is steadily creating its own AI ecosystem, with AI platform development serving as a critical infrastructure.

It's worth noting that SenseTime, a relatively new cloud market participant, has emerged as a frontrunner.

SenseCore has created a comprehensive AI-native infrastructure, which includes roughly 30,000 GPUs for large-scale model training and inference. This has resulted in a 600 percent boost in large model inference efficiency and a 90 percent reduction in incremental training expenses for large models, with a single AI data center capable of exceeding 6,800P (PetaFLOPS) computing power.

SenseTime has developed a new Artificial Intelligence Data Center in Lingang, Shanghai, which is the company's largest AI computing facility in Asia.

The survey said that the AI platform development has already increased the number of AI applications in vertical industries such as banking, entertainment, education, e-commerce, medical, logistics, and more.