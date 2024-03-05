AI developer festival to open in Shanghai this month

The Global Developer Conference, to include forums, exhibitions and the debuts of AI models, tools and hardware, will take place in the West Bund region of Xuhui District.

The Global Developer Conference or GDC for AI developers, a city level artificial intelligence developer conference held annually, will take place in the West Bund region of Xuhui District on March 23 and 24.

More than 30,000 developers from over 100 developer communities, are expected to attend.

Speakers will share their visions and communicate with developers in around a dozen forums, a two-day exhibition and many face-to-face panels. They include top-level developers, scientists and entrepreneurs, such as Zack Kass, a former commercialization leader from OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT and Sora. Other GDC attendees include Steve Hoffman, an influential Silicon Valley entrepreneur, and Maureen Lonergan, vice president of Amazon.

The GDC will focus on the upstream and downstream industry chain and application scenarios of AI models, prepare for the release of city-level major application scenarios, the landing of national open source projects in Shanghai, and a number of global debuts of AI models, tool chains and intelligent hardware, according to organizers including the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.