Biz / Tech

AI developer festival to open in Shanghai this month

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:25 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
The Global Developer Conference, to include forums, exhibitions and the debuts of AI models, tools and hardware, will take place in the West Bund region of Xuhui District.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:25 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0

An artificial intelligence festival for developers, with forums, exhibitions and the debuts of AI models, tools and hardware, will open in Shanghai later this month.

The Global Developer Conference or GDC for AI developers, a city level artificial intelligence developer conference held annually, will take place in the West Bund region of Xuhui District on March 23 and 24.

More than 30,000 developers from over 100 developer communities, are expected to attend.

Speakers will share their visions and communicate with developers in around a dozen forums, a two-day exhibition and many face-to-face panels. They include top-level developers, scientists and entrepreneurs, such as Zack Kass, a former commercialization leader from OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT and Sora. Other GDC attendees include Steve Hoffman, an influential Silicon Valley entrepreneur, and Maureen Lonergan, vice president of Amazon.

The GDC will focus on the upstream and downstream industry chain and application scenarios of AI models, prepare for the release of city-level major application scenarios, the landing of national open source projects in Shanghai, and a number of global debuts of AI models, tool chains and intelligent hardware, according to organizers including the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

AI developer festival to open in Shanghai this month
SHINE

Officals introduce schedules and highlights of the coming GDC event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
Amazon
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     