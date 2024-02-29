Shanghai Internet security industry output doubled in past three years

Shanghai will enhance innovation and collaboration in key sector applications such as quantum computing, 5G industrial Internet, car connection networking, and other fields.

The Internet security industry's annual output in Shanghai doubled in the past three years to pass 26 billion yuan (US$3.6 billion), establishing a complete security ecosystem covering monitoring, blocking, and tracing, the local industry regulator said.



In the future, Shanghai will enhance innovation and collaboration in key sector applications such as quantum computing, 5G industrial Internet, car connection networking, and other fields, said the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.



Shanghai's Internet security industry output has surpassed 26 billion yuan annually, with an over 25 percent annual growth rate, and stimulates output of over 250 billion yuan from related industries, chief engineer Ge Dongbo said in a conference on Tuesday in Shanghai.



During the conference, a batch of collaboration centers and joint projects were revealed, covering nuclear energy network safety, native cloud security, quantum computing and smart car safety.



Shanghai-based giant companies, including Fosun Pharma, Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., and SAIC Motor, revealed new security demands at the conference, covering the industrial Internet, connected car networks, and drug research safety.