Biz / Tech

WeChat warns against posting illegitimate content

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:37 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0
Posting restricted content could lead to severe consequences such as the restriction and even revoking of WeChat accounts.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:37 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0

WeChat users posting illegitimate content face serious consequences like revoking their personal accounts, the social media operator has reiterated.

Content banned by WeChat includes, but not limited to, promoting medical services and medicines, or selling tobacco or electronic cigarettes.

In order to regulate the posting of information on WeChat personal accounts and protect the information security and legitimate rights and interests of WeChat users, the WeChat team reiterated the prohibition of posting any form of selling fake credentials, or medicines and medical services, among other off-limit information and products and services.

The WeChat team stressed that any restricted content postings on Moments, Channels, or during live-streaming sessions are prohibited, and those that forward such links also violate the user rules.

Off-limit information covers the following categories:

  • Illegal drug information or promotional materials for medical devices
  • Sales of tobacco or electronic cigarettes
  • Sexual Wellness and sensuality products
  • Controlled substances such as oxycodone and LSD
  • Lethal weapons such as replica guns, bows and arrows, and controlled knives
  • Hacking programs and cheating tools
  • Soliciting sexual services
  • Illegal lending or underground banking services

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     