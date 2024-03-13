WeChat warns against posting illegitimate content
WeChat users posting illegitimate content face serious consequences like revoking their personal accounts, the social media operator has reiterated.
Content banned by WeChat includes, but not limited to, promoting medical services and medicines, or selling tobacco or electronic cigarettes.
In order to regulate the posting of information on WeChat personal accounts and protect the information security and legitimate rights and interests of WeChat users, the WeChat team reiterated the prohibition of posting any form of selling fake credentials, or medicines and medical services, among other off-limit information and products and services.
The WeChat team stressed that any restricted content postings on Moments, Channels, or during live-streaming sessions are prohibited, and those that forward such links also violate the user rules.
Off-limit information covers the following categories:
- Illegal drug information or promotional materials for medical devices
- Sales of tobacco or electronic cigarettes
- Sexual Wellness and sensuality products
- Controlled substances such as oxycodone and LSD
- Lethal weapons such as replica guns, bows and arrows, and controlled knives
- Hacking programs and cheating tools
- Soliciting sexual services
- Illegal lending or underground banking services