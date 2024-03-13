WeChat warns against posting illegitimate content

Posting restricted content could lead to severe consequences such as the restriction and even revoking of WeChat accounts.

WeChat users posting illegitimate content face serious consequences like revoking their personal accounts, the social media operator has reiterated.

Content banned by WeChat includes, but not limited to, promoting medical services and medicines, or selling tobacco or electronic cigarettes.

In order to regulate the posting of information on WeChat personal accounts and protect the information security and legitimate rights and interests of WeChat users, the WeChat team reiterated the prohibition of posting any form of selling fake credentials, or medicines and medical services, among other off-limit information and products and services.



The WeChat team stressed that any restricted content postings on Moments, Channels, or during live-streaming sessions are prohibited, and those that forward such links also violate the user rules.

Off-limit information covers the following categories: