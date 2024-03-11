Biz / Tech

Shanghai to beat even New York City with new Apple store

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:10 UTC+8, 2024-03-11       0
A new Jing'an Apple Store opposite Jing'an Temple, which is to open on March 21, will take the city's total to eight, the most of any city in China and even more than in New York.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:10 UTC+8, 2024-03-11       0
Shanghai to beat even New York City with new Apple store
Dong Jun / SHINE

The site of the new Apple Store behind a wall decorated with magnolia flowers.

Apple Inc will open its eighth Apple Store in Shanghai next Thursday, consolidating the city's position as having the most retail stores in China, the company said on Monday.

The new Jing'an Apple Store will open at 7pm on March 21. It's on Nanjing Road W. and directly across from Jing'an Temple.

Currently, it's obscured by barriers featuring the magnolia, the city flower of Shanghai.

Shanghai to beat even New York City with new Apple store
Dong Jun / SHINE

A guard outside the site of the new Apple Store on Monday.

The new store, along with over 50 Apple stores in China, shows Apple's continued commitment to the world's biggest smartphone market.

When the store opens, Shanghai will have eight Apple Stores, ahead of six in Hong Kong and five in Beijing. In comparison, New York city has seven Apple Stores, according to the company's website.

Apple, however, is facing stiff competition in China.

China's smartphone market is undergoing rapid changes with Apple sales declining 24 percent while Huawei gained significant growth in the first six weeks of 2024, according to a report from researcher Counterpoint published last week.

For the opening ceremony, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra has been invited to perform. Between March 23 and April 30, special classes will be offered in the new store by Apple Creative trainers on photography and video creation.

Shanghai to beat even New York City with new Apple store
Ti Gong

A magnolia-themed wallpaper has been released by Apple for the new store. The magnolia is Shanghai's city flower.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Nanjing Road
Apple
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     