Shanghai to beat even New York City with new Apple store

A new Jing'an Apple Store opposite Jing'an Temple, which is to open on March 21, will take the city's total to eight, the most of any city in China and even more than in New York.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Apple Inc will open its eighth Apple Store in Shanghai next Thursday, consolidating the city's position as having the most retail stores in China, the company said on Monday.



The new Jing'an Apple Store will open at 7pm on March 21. It's on Nanjing Road W. and directly across from Jing'an Temple.

Currently, it's obscured by barriers featuring the magnolia, the city flower of Shanghai.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The new store, along with over 50 Apple stores in China, shows Apple's continued commitment to the world's biggest smartphone market.

When the store opens, Shanghai will have eight Apple Stores, ahead of six in Hong Kong and five in Beijing. In comparison, New York city has seven Apple Stores, according to the company's website.

Apple, however, is facing stiff competition in China.

China's smartphone market is undergoing rapid changes with Apple sales declining 24 percent while Huawei gained significant growth in the first six weeks of 2024, according to a report from researcher Counterpoint published last week.

For the opening ceremony, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra has been invited to perform. Between March 23 and April 30, special classes will be offered in the new store by Apple Creative trainers on photography and video creation.

