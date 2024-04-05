Chinese company to produce Slovakia's flying cars

A Chinese company is set to manufacture certified flying cars developed by Slovak company Klein Vision.

On Thursday, Klein Vision announced that it sold its flying cars' production and sales authorization for the Chinese market to Hebei Jianxin Flying Car Technology, a company based in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, in March this year.

"We are pleased to announce the sale of the license for our certified flying car technology to the esteemed Chinese company," said Stefan Klein, Chairman of the board of Klein Vision. "This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to expand global access to revolutionary mobility solutions and drive progress in the industry," added Anton Zajac, co-founder of Klein Vision.

The car, designed for land and air use, can transform from a vehicle to an aircraft within 3 minutes, with a flight speed of up to 300 kilometers per hour and a flight distance of over 1,000 kilometers.

The car was granted the official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority 2022 after it completed 70 hours of rigorous flight testing, which was compliant with European Aviation Safety Agency standards.