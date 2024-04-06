China home to over 3.5 mln 5G base stations

The number of 5G base stations in China had risen to more than 3.5 million by the end of February 2024，latest data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The number of 5G base stations in China had risen to more than 3.5 million by the end of February 2024, latest data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

With the growth of 5G stations, the usage of 5G technologies in industries is also being expanded and the integration of digital technologies and the real economy fast-tracked, according to the ministry.

From smart mines to intelligent factories and logistics, digital technologies are being quickly and effectively applied in various sectors. According to MIIT data, 5G technologies have been integrated into 71 major economic categories in China.

Zhao Zhiguo, the ministry's chief engineer, said the ministry will continue to promote the digital transformation of industries and carry out the AI Plus initiative to speed up new industrialization empowered by digital technologies.

Efforts will also be made to promote the large-scale development of 5G applications to achieve more innovation and positive results, Zhao said.