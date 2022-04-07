COVID-19

Claims people fled Chongming in shipping container proved fake

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  21:34 UTC+8, 2022-04-07       0
Authorities investigated the case after the claims went viral online, and they decided the story was groundless.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  21:34 UTC+8, 2022-04-07       0

Chongming County authorities have dismissed a rumor that 28 residents fled to neighboring Jiangsu Province by hiding in a shipping container.

A screenshot in which a conversation history was recorded went viral online. In the conversation, one person said the people from Chongming Island hid in a container and arrived in Haimen, where 25 were caught and three were still at large.

Authorities investigated the claim and said it was groundless. They said a video used to "prove" the rumor turned out to actually show mariners stuck in Haimen, rather than people from Shanghai.

Police have found seven slanderers. Two have been identified. The case is still under investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Chongming Island
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     