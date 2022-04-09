Special radio and online programs entertain, offer counseling

People in Shanghai are able to enjoy a lot of cultural events and get help with their mental health during the lockdown.

People in Shanghai are able to enjoy a lot of cultural events and get help with their mental health during the lockdown.

Shanghai Media Group's radio Shanghai is offering special programs to help people who are stuck at home and people who are in makeshift hospitals.

The shows are produced by over 30 radio producers and anchors, and span news, music, crosstalk, science, sports and psychological wellness. These programs also express concern, warmth and best wishes to the people of the city.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Bilibili, a streaming website, has partnered with the Shanghai Mental Health Center to offer professional online support to people at home, who want to talk about their mental health problems.

The center has recently launched its official video account on Bilibili, "The Legendary No. 600" (the number in the account refers to the center's address at 600 Wanping Road S.), to give people guidance and understanding of mental health, such as addiction and mood disorders.

Additionally, its volunteer team will address a portion of the inquiries previously handled by Bilibili Energy Gas Station, an initiative backed by Bilibili's Customer Service Center that assists people in resolving negative emotions. The volunteer team consists of the most professional counselors in east China when it comes to psychological assistance.

"SMHC has a long history of promoting mental health in society," according to Xie Bin, a Shanghai mental Health Center official. "We see an increasing number of people are recognizing the critical nature of mental health. And we are pleased to cooperate with Bilibili to assist the public with mental health challenges, particularly those affecting the younger generation."

Bilibili launched the Energy Gas Station project in June 2019 via online chat and phone calls. It has also collaborated with the Shanghai youth Public Service Center to direct users to get help from public welfare hotlines.

Content creators are offering livestreaming sessions and videos of art performances, lectures and cultural events. Some programs direct visitors to a firefly forest concert in the Lishui wetland park in Zhejiang Province, as well as resorts for viewing the Polar aurora and meteor showers. Uploaders describe their personal experiences during the lockdown, as well as how they spend their time in their houses.