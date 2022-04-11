COVID-19

New PCR code didn't waste the weekend sampling: Big Data Center

﻿ Lu Feiran
  13:14 UTC+8, 2022-04-11       0
The Shanghai Big Data Center said the new PCR code is valid and the citywide sampling over the weekend didn't "go wasted" as online rumors claimed.
The Shanghai Big Data Center debunked the rumors that the citywide PCR tests done on Saturday went in vain because of incomplete personal data registration.

Over the weekend a new type of PCR code based in Suishenban, or Shanghai Public Service Online, replaced the original one based in the Health Cloud app.

After a citywide PCR testing using the new code, rumors began to spread online that most samples went wasted because the new code didn't register people's phone number or address.

The center said that such things wouldn't happen due to the samplings' operation logic. Based in Suishenban, the new PCR code has already registered the personal information, including phone number and address, that people must input when they registered a Suishenban account.

As for those who failed to acquire the new code during the weekend testing, they were required to register with their ID card before sampling, and their phone numbers and addresses were registered as well, said the center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
