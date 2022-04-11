COVID-19

Patients sleeping in cardboard boxes dismissed as fake video

  13:16 UTC+8, 2022-04-11       0
A video claiming "patients in a makeshift hospital in Baoshan District sleep in cardboard boxes" was actually shot in a quarantine site in another province.
Baoshan authorities have confirmed that the video is fake and said that the relevant department is tracing the source of the rumor. An investigation is underway.

As of April 9, a total of six makeshift hospitals with around 6,900 beds have been built in Baoshan. More than 5,000 patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic infections have been admitted to the makeshift hospitals in the district.

﻿
