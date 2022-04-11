More shared bikes to be available in 'precautionary areas'

More shared bikes will be made available in the city's designated COVID-19 "precautionary areas" while public transportation across the city will remain mostly suspended, the Shanghai government said on Monday.

Lockdown was lifted in 7,565 communities, companies and sites around the city on Monday which were designated as precautionary areas – residential communities, villages, companies or sites that have reported no positive COVID-19 cases within the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,624 places have been designated as locked-down areas, where lockdown continues, while another 2,460 places have been listed as controlled areas, where residents are allowed to move around within their neighborhoods and coordinate with their neighbors to pick up online orders from designated areas.

Since people in the precautionary areas are prohibited from traveling to locked-down or controlled areas, cross-city traveling is still largely restricted.

The government has extended its public transportation suspension. This means that normal taxi services still won't be available, and the only public transport option to travel from Puxi to Pudong International Airport is Airport Line 1 which runs from the Hongqiao International Airport and Railway Station.