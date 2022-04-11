COVID-19

More shared bikes to be available in 'precautionary areas'

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:38 UTC+8, 2022-04-11       0
The Shanghai government has extended its public transport suspension.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:38 UTC+8, 2022-04-11       0

More shared bikes will be made available in the city's designated COVID-19 "precautionary areas" while public transportation across the city will remain mostly suspended, the Shanghai government said on Monday.

Lockdown was lifted in 7,565 communities, companies and sites around the city on Monday which were designated as precautionary areas – residential communities, villages, companies or sites that have reported no positive COVID-19 cases within the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,624 places have been designated as locked-down areas, where lockdown continues, while another 2,460 places have been listed as controlled areas, where residents are allowed to move around within their neighborhoods and coordinate with their neighbors to pick up online orders from designated areas.

Since people in the precautionary areas are prohibited from traveling to locked-down or controlled areas, cross-city traveling is still largely restricted.

The government has extended its public transportation suspension. This means that normal taxi services still won't be available, and the only public transport option to travel from Puxi to Pudong International Airport is Airport Line 1 which runs from the Hongqiao International Airport and Railway Station.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongqiao
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     