City's public transportation to mostly remain suspended

Public transportation services in Shanghai will in most part be further suspended from 3am on Tuesday, local government announced on Monday.

All Metro lines, except for lines 6 and 16, will stay out of service, while the two lines will operate from 7am to 8pm.

While airport lines 2, 4, 5 and 9 will remain unavailable, Pudong Hub Line 1 and the late-night bus are added to the list from Tuesday. This means that only Airport Line 1 and Line 8 and the Line 7 with a shortened route will operate normally, with no stops except for terminal stations in locked-down areas.

All people who are to leave Shanghai must possess a negative antigen test result within 24 hours as well as a negative PCR test result within 48 hours, but those who have a negative PCR test result within 24 hours don't need to have an antigen test.

People who take Airport Line 1 from Hongqiao International Airport to Pudong International Airport must show the ticket of their flight scheduled on the same day or their arrival train ticket at Hongqiao Railway Station, as well as the required PCR and antigen test results.

The same is required for people who take the special bus line from Hongqiao West Transportation Hub to the bus terminal at the intersection of Dongfang Road and Weifang Road in Pudong and in the other direction.

For those who take the bus from Pudong to Hongqiao to take a train, they need to show their departure train ticket at Hongqiao on the same day.

Taxis still won't be able to freely operating within locked-down areas, except for certificated ones that can take and deliver passengers from Shanghai Railway Station, Shanghai South Railway Station, Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao International Airport to locked-down areas.

Most parts of Shanghai are still under lockdown as of Monday.