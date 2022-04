Lockdown or not in Qingpu, Jiading, Fengxian, Hongkou and Changning

Below are the first batch of areas under 3-level control in 5 districts. You can open this page in browser and search for keywords regarding your address.

Below are the first batch of areas under 3-level control in 5 districts. You can open this page in browser and search for keywords regarding your address. The classification of the areas will be changed depending on the results of the fresh COVID-19 test results.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Qingpu District

Zhaoxiang Town

Locked down:

1. Hemu No.3 Group

2. Hemu No.7 Group

3. Huazhongyuan Phase II (Lane 55 Songyi No.1 Road)

4. Huazhongyuan Phase I (Lane 492 Xiujuan Road)

5. Songze Village No.1,No.6,No.13 Groups

6. Songze Village No.2 Group, including No.6 Group

7. Jinhulu 10th District

8. Jinhulu 11th District Phase I and Phase II

9. Jinhulu 11th District Phase III

10. Jinhulu 15th District Phase II

11. Jinhulu 8th District

12. Dekang

13. Yulan Yayuan

14. Jiafu Yayuan A5

15. Yufang Yuan

16. Yuhua Yuan

17. Zhujiangyue Mansion

18. Xijiao Jinlu

19. Zhongbu Village No.4 Group

20. Zhongbu Village No.9 Group

21. Zhongze Yuan

22. Zhenshui'an Yuan

23. Chengbang Villa

24. Longfor Yanlan Mountain 6788

25. Yucui Yayuan

26. Songwenge

27. Jiafu Yayuan A6

28. Jiafu Yayuan A4

29. Taihe Hongqiao

30. Longfor Ziyue Bay

31. Xiujingyuan Phase I

32. Xiujingyuan Phase III

33. Liuxia No.2 Group

34. Liuxia No.10 Group

35. Fangdong No.5 Group and Xincun

36. Fangxi No.8 and No.9 Group

37. Fangxi No.10 Group

38. Herui East

39. Herui West

40. Huazhongyuan Lane 46

41. Yitai

42. Yuxiu Xinyuan

43. Fengbang No.5 Group

44. Fengbang No.8 Group

45. Lane 18, Zhuyaozhi Road

46. Zhenzhong Xiaoqu (except Lane 54)

47. Monet Garden

48. Xianghua Community

49. Hesheng Yuting

50. Vanke Jinyuan

51. Xiangjia Phase III

52. Xiangjia Phase I and II

Controlled:

1. Songze Village No.7,15 groups

2. Jinhulu No.14 District

3. Jinhulu No.16 District

4. Jinhulu No.2 District

5. Jindi Tianjing

6. Lane 6688, Longfor Yanlan Mountain

7. Songwenxuan

8. No.26, Phase I

9. Liuxia No.4 Group

10. Liuxia No.9 Group

11. Fangdong No.6 Group

12. Fangdong No.8 Group

13. Xinguang No.4 Group

14. Lane 54, Zhenzhong Community

15. Songze Apartment Phase I

16. Songze Apartment Phase II

17. Ganbu Community

18. Hopson Langting

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Huaxin Town

Locked down:

1. Huateng Mengli Water Town

2. Huateng Xindaizhou Huatingyuan

3. Lane 859 Huazhi Road

4. Lane 1120 Fengqiangtang Road

5. Lane 1218 Fengqiangtang Road

6. Ruihejinting East

7. Ruihejinting West

8. Xinleyuan East

9. Xinleyuan West

10. Xijiao Peninsula Community

11. Xijiao Peninsula Huajin Market

12. Huafu Huatingyuan Community

13. Fengju No.128-1 Fengzhong Road

14. Fengju No.1609 Fengxing Road

15. Fengju Lane 308 Fengzhong Road

16. Fengju Lane 1304 Fengxing Road

17. Fengju Sanxing Street

18. Fengju small commodity market and surrounding area

19. Lane 999 Fengge Road

20. Lane 1000 Fengge Road

21. Baolong Phase I

22. No.1 apartment building, Lane 311, Baolong

23. Baolong villa area

24. Huaju Lane 258 Xinyi Road

25. Huaju Lane 495, Xinfeng Road N.

26. Huaju Huafu Apartment

27. Huaju Lane 395 Huaqiang Street

28. HuajuLane 203 Huaqiang Street

29. Huaju Lane 99, Xinyi Road

30. Huaju No. 1-2, Lane 33, Huaxin Street

31. Huaju Lane 66, Huaxin Street

32. Huaju Lane 360, Xinfeng Road N.

33. Huaju No.1-6, Lane 501, Xinfeng Road N.

34. Huaju Lane 29, Xinshi Road

35. Xingshang Bay

36. Huayue Huateng Jiayuan

37. Xuzhong Zhujia Zhaiji

38. Xuzhong Chengjiaqiao

39. Xuzhong Xijiang

40. Xuzhong Jiangjiajiao

41. Xuzhong Feijiatai

42. Xuzhong vegetable planting base

43. Xiulong Kangjia

44. Xiulong Caiqian

45. Xiulong Caihouwujia

46. Xiulong Central Village

47. Xiulong Xinqiao

48. Xiulong Caojia Shenjia

49. Xiulong Yuanjia

50. Yangjiazhuang Weijiaqiao

51. Yangjiazhuang Bajiaoche

52. Yangjiazhuang Shixinqiao

53. Yangjiazhuang Xujia

54. Yangjiazhuang Yangwan

55. Yangjiazhuang Yaojing

56. Yangjiazhuang Huluwan

57. Yangjiazhuang Xinzhai

58. Yangjiazhuang Xuanwu Community

59. Zhoubang Lane 1138 Jiasongzhong Road

60. Zhoubang Lane 980 Huateng Road and Lao Xu production team

61. Zhoubang Zhu Qian production team

62. Zhoubang 1669 dormitory, Huateng Road

63. Beixin Renjiabang

64. Beixin Yongfeng

65. Beixin Dengjiabang

66. Beixin Yangjiaqiao

67. Beixin Hejiating

68. Zhuchang Lujiayu Community (north side)

69. Zhuchang Fengjia production team

70. Lingjia Xiaolin

71. Lingjia Tuanjie

72. Lingjia Central Village

73. Luxiang Shijia

74. Luxiang Central Village

75. Xuxie Youjiaxiang

76. Xuxie Zhangjiazhai

77. Xuxie Lisu

78. Xuxie Lane 188 Xinfeng Road M.

79. Mayang Chenjia Village

80. Mayang Huaipu

81. Mayang Shijiabang

82. Mayang Xinbang

83. Mayang Haiyang

84. Mayang Maqiao

85. Mayang (Yangjiatai, Hujiatai)

86. Mayang Caixi

87. Mayang Central Village

88. Mayang (Shenjiabang, Qianjiatai)

89. Mayang (Shinan, Shibei)

90. Mayang Lofolai

91. Baimatang first grid (Zhangjiazhai, Mujiaqiao)

92. Baimatang third grid (Houjiazhai, Xuanxinbei)

93. Huayi Village

94. Xinmuqiao orchard south

95. Xinmuqiao Lujiaqiao Zhangjiazhai

96. Xinmuqiao Central Village

97. Xinmuqiao Shengjiazhai

98. Xinmuqiao Jinxiu Apartment

99. Xinmuqiao Longxi Garden

100. Xinmuqiao Caijia

101. Songshan Caijietai

102. Songshan Gujietai

103. Songshan Hejiajiao

104. Songshan Nursery Garden

105. Songshan Qianjiashi Bridge

106. Xinyi Lijiabang

107. Xinyi Yulin

108. Xinyi Zhongzhai

109. Xinyi Beizhai

110. Xunan Xiangyang

111. Xunan Xinhua

112. Xunan Yaojiaqiao

113. Xunan Xulongqiao

114. Xunan Gusibang farmers center village

115. Jianqiang Songtang team

116. Jianqiang Dongjiang team

117. Jianqiang community including frontage and factory

118. Jianqiang Fengnan team (Lane 4751, 4899)

119. Jianqiang Sanxing Street

120. Jianqiang Lane 4572, 4890 Shuabu Road

121. Jianqiang Fengxi team (Jianqiang Avenue)

122. Jianqiang Fengya Road business district

123. Lane 1188 Huaihai

124. Lane 1189 Huaihai

125. Huaihai Moheli Bridge

126. No.1218 Huaihai

127. Huoxing Yaojiezhai

128. Huoxing Qianjiezhai

129. Huoxing Kangjiezhai

130. Huoxing shenjiezhai

131. Huoxing Ligengxiang

132. Huoxing Nanshenxiang

133. Sundiro Logistics

134. Kanghua Nursing Home

135. No. 1458, Jiasong Road M.

136. Zengzhou Building

137. No.189 Jiasong Road M.Sundiro Logistics Domitory (D, E)

138. No.90, Lane 3029, Huaxu Highway

139. No.2, Lane 3668, Beiqing Highway

140. Yunda Express

141. No.255 Fengzhong Road

142. Shanghai SIIC Transportation Electric Co Ltd

143. Yunshen Fruit

144. Feige Automobile

145. Jiumo

Controlled:

1. Xinfeng Apartment

2. Lane 605, Huaxin Street

3. Beixin (Xidiao)

4. Luxiang (Beimaxiang)

5. Songshan Dongfeng

6. Songshan Cendong

7. Xingyishi North Bank

8. Xingyi Yangchun

9. Relocated Housing Project Phase III

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Zhonggu Town

Locked down:

1. Jiazhaoye

2. Life

3. Kanghui Yayuan

4. Kangbo Jiayuan

5. Jiangnan City

6. Kangpo Jingting

7. Zhongxin Community

8. Vanke

9. Xiandai Huating

10. Yihao Huating

11. Chenhuagang Community

12. Xiayang Jincheng Phase I

13. Xiayang Jincheng Phase II

14. Fuquan No.1 District

15. Fuquan No.2 District

16. Fuquan Xinqu

17. Wanshifa Community

18. Zhonogguzhen Street

19. Tongpatang West Street

20. Tongpatang East Street

21. Fuzhong Road

22. Fuquanshan Road

23. Aquaculture Group

24. Xinfeng Village, Yinjing

25. Xinfeng Village, Zhanwudeng

26. Xinfeng Village, Wangjiaqiao

27. Xinfeng Village,Zhujiadun

28. Xinfeng Village,Jianjiabang

29. Xinfeng Village, Xinhua

30. Xinfeng Village, Gaojiatai

31. Xinfeng Village, Jinbei

32. Xinfeng Village, Hujiamuqiao

33. Xinfeng Village, Jinjing

34. Zhongxin Village, Xincundian

35. Zhongxin Village, Mazhuangjing

36. Zhongxin Village, Xinqiao

37. Zhongxin Village, Beigong

38. Zhongxin Village, Zhongjietai

39. Zhongxin Village, Yaojiawan

40. Zhongxin Village, Wangxiangbang

41. Jiadian Village No.6 Group

42. Jiadian Village No.10 Group

43. Jiadian Village No.4 Group

44. Jiadian Village No.8 Group

45. Jiadian Village Xincundian

46. Maojiajiao Village West Xiaojing

47. Maojiajiao Village, Feihuoqi

48. Maojiajiao Village Xincundian

49. Maojiajiao Village Xinjingbang

50. Maojiajiao Village Chenhuagang

51. Maojiajiao Village Sunjiawei

52. Maojiajiao Village Dongzhang

53. Fuquanshan Village Xiaoshanqian

54. Fuquanshan Village Nanqiu

55. Fuquanshan Village Wubei

56. Fuquanshan Village Sanshan Bridge

57. Fuquanshan Village Wuzijing

58. Fuquanshan Village Nanjiang

59. Fuquanshan Village Xujiawan

60. Fuquanshan Village Hedong

61. Fuquanshan Village Luozhai

62. Fuquanshan Village Shanxu

63. Fuquanshan village Niuqiao

64. Fuchuanshan Village Mupiaowan

65. Fuchuanshan Village Nanzhai

66. Huilong Village Fujiaqiao

67. Huilong Village Feijiazhai

68. Huilong Village Zhoujiatai

69. Huilong Village Huilongqiao

70. Huilong Village Chiquan

71. "Huilong Village Wangjiabang

72. Huilong Village Dengxi

73. Huilong Village Jichebang

74. Zhangyan village Xincundian

75. Zhangyan Village Sunlian

76. Xinlian Village Central area

77. Xinlian Village Panjiagou

78. Xinlian Village Dongkoujing

79. Xinlian Village Malijing

80. Xinlian Village Zhihebang North

81. Xinlian Village Shagou

82. Xinlian Village Yangjiaqiao

83. Xinlian Village Xinmuqiao

84. Xinlian Village Xincundian

85. Xinlian Village Zhangshijing

86. Xinlian Village Waxinbang

87. Xinlian Village Hejing

88. Xinlian Village Dongjingwan

89. "Xuyao Village Kuqiao

90. Xuyao Village Majie

91. Xuyao Village Xiyao

92. "Shentong Company, Beiqing Highway

93. Shentong Company, Zhaochong Highway

94. Nurning home

95. Police station construction site

96. Bangshang logistics

Controlled:

1. Modeng Fengchao

2. Xinfeng Village Zhuangjiatai

3. Xinfeng Village Lujiajizhai

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Baihe Town

Locked down:

1. Zhupu Village Jiangpu

2. Jinxiang Village Jinchang

3. Helian Village Hexing

4. Helian Village Wulian

5. Baihe Village Baihe

6. Tangwan Village Chenyue

7. Wangjing Village Wangjia

8. Wangjing Village Yejing

9. Shengxin Village

10. Qinglong Village

11. Xiangxin Village Xiangban

12. Zhaotun Village Caijia

13. Hongqi Village

14. Wuli Village

15. Zhaotun residential committee Tunbei No.1 district

16. Hexiangyuan, No.2 Residential Committee

17. No.3168 Waiqingsong Road

18. No.3226 Waiqingsong Road

19. Tangwan Village

20. No.118 Yaojiabang Road

Controlled:

1. Shenlian Village Shenjiabang

2. Shenlian Village Lianhe

3. Ducun Village

4. 2nd Residential Committee Zhengzhong

5. 2nd Residential Committee Bei Street South

6. 1st Residential Committee Xijingmingyuan Phase I

7. 1st Residential Committee Old Street (No. 27 - 435 Hejiang Road, Heru Road single number)

8. No. 536, Hemin Road

9. No.3600 Waiqingsong Road

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Liantang Town

Locked down:

1. Jingzhu Village Changlou

2. Jingzhu Village Nanzhu

3. Dongqi Village Xiqidang

4. Zhanglian Village Zhonglian

5. Zhenxi No.2 Village, Xiaozheng Residential Committee

6. Woolen sweater market, Zhendian Residential Committee

7. No.262, Maodian Road, Industrial Park

8. No.633, Zhangliantang Road, Industrial Park

Controlled:

1. Wantang Residential Commiittee, Lianbei Community

2. Zhengxia Village Gujiabang

3. Zhengxia Village Tangxia

4. Lane 35 Qianjin Street, Xiantang

5. Lujiabang, Liantong Village

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Jinze Town

Locked down:

1. Jinze Village Beishengbang

2. Jianguo Village Tangwanbang

3. Xinyao Village Xinyaoduan

4. Dongxing Village Wangjiabang

5. Dianxi Village Yuxing Village

6. Dianxi Village Qianzhuang

7. Dianxi Village Zhangjiabang

8. Wanggang Village, Wangxiang

9. Wanggang Village Wangyang

10. Shuangxiang Village Zhujiahe

11. Shuangxiang Village Xiangrenbang

12. Shagang Village Chaoyang

13. Chendong Village Xuejian Village

14. Chendong Village Qibaimu

15. Xuemi Village Majiabang West

16. Xuemi Village Hutou Village

17. Xuemi Village Jiangjiabang

18. Dongtian Village Tianrenzhuang

19. Tianshanzhuang Village

20. Qiansheng Village

21. Dianhu Village Xiwang

22. Dianhu Village Nanlin Waterfront Community

23. Xicen Village Shanshen

24. Xicen Village Xicen

25. Xicen Village Zhangjialu

26. Santang Village Tangbei

27. Piaohe Village

28. Shangta Residential Committee

29. Orchard

30. Jinxi No.3 Village

31. Xicen Street neighborhood

32. Shanghai Donglong Feather Products Co.

33. Factory building at the intersection of Peiyu Road and Jinnan Road

34. Yibai Garden

35. Jinxiu Garden

Controlled:

1. Yangwan Xiwan

2. Jianguo Village, Xiehetian

3. Dongxing Village, Chenjiabang

4. Dongxing Village, Xinzhai

5. Lane 274 Shangta Road N.

6. Dianxi Village, Nanbang

7. Dianxi Village, Dongbang

8. Dianxi Village, Beicun

9. Dianxi Village, Daqiao

10. Dianxi Village, Tiandu

11. Wanggang village, Ganglou

12. Shuangxiang Village, Daoshangbang

13. Shuangxiang Village, Zhangjiabang

14. Nanxin Village, Xinluo

15. Chendong Village, Nanhenggang

16. Xuemi Village, Xiyu Village

17. Taoyuan New Village

18. Jinyao Village

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Xiayang Subdistrict

Locked down:

1. Chengnan No.6 Team (Fangjiadai)

2. Chengnan No.4 and 5 teams (Catholic Church)

3. Chengnan No.2,7,8 teams (Zhujiaqiao)

4. Fengjing Village No.10 Group (Henggang)

5. Jinjia Village No.6,7,10 (Doufubang)

6. Tangyu No.8,9 teams

7. Wangxian Village No.6,10 teams

8. Xinyang Village No.1 team (Xidailuo)

9. Xinyang Village No.1 team (Wangjiabang)

10. Xinyang Village No.1, 2 groups (Tianshengzhuang)

11. Xinyang Village No.2 Group (Shijiadai)

12. Xinyang Village No.3 Group (Xiajiaqiao)

13. Xinyang village, No.4,5 groups (Maqibang)

14. Xinyang Village, No.6 Group (Pujiazhai)

15. Xinyang village, No.6,7 groups (Lijiazhai)

16. Baiyuan Jingshe

17. Chengdong Xincun No.1 Village

18. Chengdong Xincun No.2 Village

19. Oriental Kindergarten A 48-71, Commercial 4, 5

20. Oriental High School B 102-115, Commercial 29-32

21. Baoan New Village 1-5, Chengdong 72-101, Commercial 14-28

22. Guihua Garden

23. Mengdanyuan

24. Huajiyuan No.1 District

25. Huajiyuan No.2 District

26. Jialeyuan

27. Jiejinggang Xincun Phase III

28. Jifushen Garden

29. Yitian Community

30. Yinggangyuan

31. Daying Apartment

32. Laojiaoyuan Xincun

33. Yanlord Yunjie Riverside Garden Phase I

34. Qingshuiwan

35. Xincheng Shengjing B

36. Gemdale Gelinjun Phase I

37. Lane 6666, Waiqingsong Highway

38. Zhongtie Yidu Phase I

39. Xiayang Lake East

40. Jinzeyuan

41. Xianglong Community

42. New Qingpu Huayuan 2nd District

43. Yida Xinju

44. Zhangbang New Village (Chengdong 3rd District)

45. Qingdong Farm Agricultural Area

46. Lane 7730 Waiqingsong Highway

47. Hanting Hotel

48. Greenland Center

49. Xiayang Lake Hotel

50. Vienna Hotel

51. MAX Sports Park

52. Store 273, Huafang Road

53. Shanghai Qingfa Municipal Management Co.

Controlled:

1. Chengnan No.11, 12 teams (Laoshiqiao)

2. B16 beside Dongmen Primary School, Baoan New Village

3. Puhui New Village

4. Yunjie City Garden

5. Kaixuan Jingting

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Xinjing Town

Locked down:

1. Xujing New District

2. Lane 545 Mingzhu

3. Lane 416, Mingzhu Road

4. Shuichan Village

5. Huajia Village

6. Jingdu Apartment

7. Xijiao Meideyuan

8. Jionglong Yijiayuan

9. Supply and marketing cooperative

10. Gaojing New District

11. Zhaidong New District

12. Xijiao 2nd District

13. Yangxiang East District

14. Xijiao 1st District

15. Lvzhonghai Community

16. Guanghong Apartment

17. Jinshui Bay

18. New Hongqiao Pearl Garden

19. Jingshengyuan

20. Jiaoyuan New Village

21. Dongfeng Apartment

22. Hualun Apartment

23. Small Commodity Market

24. Luojia No.4 Team

25. Qianming Dujia New District

26. Qianming Si'an Bridge

27. Qianming Gujia Community

28. Qianming Huangnan

29. Qianming Hujia

30. Qianming Huangbei

31. Qianming Hejing

32. Jinyun Zhangjia Wooden Bridge

33. Jinyun Wujiawei Community

34. Jinyun Nanzhai

35. Jinyun Yaojia

36. Guanglian Gongjietang

37. Guanglian Fangjietang

38. Guanglian Xunanjiayuan Community

39. Guanglian Yanggenglang

40. Guanglian Lichangbang

41. Minzhuweijiajiao Community

42. Erlian Community No.3 District

43. Erlian Xingyuan

44. Erlian Jiayuan No.2 District

45. Erlian Jiayuan No.1 District

46. Erlian Jiayuan

47. Luojia Jinyuan

48. Mingzhu Jiayuan No.3 District

49. Mingzhu Jiayuan No.4 District

50. Mingzhu Jiayuan No.5 District

51. Mingzhu Jiayuan No.1 District

52. Mingzhu Jiayuan No.2 District

53. Zhenxin Jiayuan

54. Tuoan Jiayuan

55. Hepan Jiayuan

56. Taixin Jiayuan

57. Lujiajiao Xingyuan (East) High-rise

58. Lujiajiao Xinyuan (West)

59. Jieke

60. Zhengrongfu

61. Capital Land Xiruili

62. Haodu Community

63. Lane 699, Nanshan Yuguo

64. Jindi Tianyu

65. Lane 877, Grand Hyatt Bay

66. Lvbo Garden

67. Jinxiu Yiting (High-rise)

68. Linjin Tingyuan

69. Jinxiu Yiting (Villa)

70. Shengdiweila Community

71. Gaojing Garden

72. Meilinguan

73. Jiuxishibadao

74. Xijiao Panlongyuan

75. Hupanjiayuan

76. Haitian Garden

77. Ansheng Huayuan

78. Gezhouba Zijungongguan

79. Yingting Villa

80. Changti Villa

81. Gaofuliyuan

82. Zhongjuntianlong

83. Yijunyuan

84. Fengmingyuan

85. Kanghong Garden

86. Oriental Pearl Garden

87. Jiushi Mingshu

88. Xijiao Jiayuan

89. Hongqiao Rongjing

90. Xijiao Grand Mansion

91. Yulanqingyuan Lane 58, Phase I

92. Yulanqingyuan Lane 59, Phase II

93. Xinqinyuan East

94. Xinpuyuan North

95. Haitangxinyuan North

96. Ruihe Mingting West

97. Xinqinyuan

98. Ruihe Mingting North

99. Ruihe Mingting East

100. Haitangxinyuan South

101. Xinpuyuan West

102. Xinpuyuan East

103. Xijiao Yayuan

104. Vanke Phase III

105. China Merchants Jingting Community

106. Zhongjian Jinxiu Tiandi Phase II

107. Panlong Tiandi

108. Panlong Xingyuan

109. Yuhuiyuan

110. Yuxiangyuan

111. Orange Hotel

112. Liuyi Hotel

113. Xinzhuo Hotel

114. Manxin Hotel

115. Anbo Express Hotel

116. Laipeng Boutique Hotel

117. Ruiting Xijiao S Hotel

118. Vienna Hotel (Xujing Outlet)

119. Yilai Hotel

120. Lezhan Hotel

121. Xijiao Holiday Inn

122. Home Inn

123. Moxy Hotel

124. No.666 Zhuguang Road

125. Xujing Food Market, Lane 258 Mingzhu Road

126. Mingshi Charging Station, No.178 Zhulu Road W.

127. No.9 Sisha Road

128. No.71 Guanglian No.1 Road

129. No.73 Guanglian No.1 Road

130. No.75 Guanglian No.1 Road

131. No.288, Ze'an Road

132. No.75, Lane 488, Guanglian No.1 Road

133. No.75, Lane 448, Zhuguang Road

134. No.18, Xuyao Road

135. Shanghai Qianran Agricultural Cooperative

136. Shanghai Jinle Vegetable Cooperative

137. BU Center

138. Shouwei

139. Cook Medical project

140. Gemdale project office area

141. Gemdale project parking space

142. Qike Apartment project

143. Laoji Town

144. Xijiao Panlongyuan

145. Beiqing Highway Huaxu Highway parking lot

146. China Merchants Zhongnan Project Phase II

147. Laigang Road Water Pipe Network Project

148. Wutian

149. Lingdiman

Controlled:

1. Guanghong Shangyuan

2. Yangxiang West District

3. Shengbao

4. Dahao Villa

5. Xijiao Huacheng

6. Canhui Jingdian 1733

7. Xijiao Shijiayuan

8. Kanghongyuan

9. Banzhen Road Qianhai Project Living Area

10. Midea Project

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Zhujiajiao Town

Locked down:

1. Cuiyuan 777 Community

2. Yiwan Liting Community

3. Oriental Courtyard Community

4. Tai'an Community Phase II

5. Baoyi Community

6. Xihu New Village 2nd District

7. Tai'an Community Phase I

8. Haiyuan Villa

9. Haishanjun Community

10. Yulanting Community (Evergrande Phase II)

11. Tai'an Xinyuan A District

12. Zhoudang Village

13. Wanlong Village

14. Zhoujiagang Village

15. Xuejian Village

16. Qingfeng Village

17. Dianfeng Village

18. Shenxiang Village

19. Zhangxiang Village

20. Beida Street, Daxin Street, Dongjing Street, Donghu Street, Shengli Street and other areas in the ancient town

Controlled:

1. Zhujiajiao No.1 Community Phase II

2. Tai'an Community Phase III and IV

3. Dianhu Mountain Villa Phase III

4. Xihu New Village No.1 district

5. Taian Xingyuan B district

6. Jianxin Village

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Yingpu Subdistrict

Locked down:

1. Ji Hotel

2. Wanshou No.4 District

3. Sanyuan New Village Gate 1 - Gate 2

4. Jinggang Mingrenyuan

5. Minle No.1 District

6. Minle Jiayuan Phase II

7. Minle Jiayuan Phase III

8. Heqiao Apartment

9. No.27 Chengzhong Road W.

10. Building 106, Sanyuan New Village

11. Sanyuan Building

12. Chengbei New Village Gate 2,3

13. Haoze Jiayuan

14. Yunhu Apartment

15. Wanshou No.7 District, Rose Garden

16. Xincheng Yihuali Phase II

17. Guhuiting

18. Xihongqiao No.1

19. Qiaoxin Apartment

20. Hualun Apartment

21. Lane 57 Chengzhong Road W.

22. Qianshou Street, Daximen Street, Shibo'an

23. Zhujiabang North (1-6)

24. Yinggang Shangzhu New Village

25. Haitianyuan Apartment

26. Chengzhongcheng, Lane 158 Guangchang Street

27. New Qingpu Century Community South

28. Capital Land Xiuyue Xinyuan

29. Xincheng Shengshi

30. Xiangyang New Village

31. Lane 528 Shengli Road

32. Rongxin Bojue

33. Qinghua No.3 Village

34. Nanqinyuan

35. Lane 204 Shengli Road

36. Wanshou No.5 District

37. Fuquan Street, Hemu Street, Xianqian Street, Bashilong

38. Old Street (Baoqing Street, Matou Street, Nanmen Street)

39. Tian'enqiao Village

40. Shangshu Supermarket

41. Caoying Road Metro Station

42. Baziqiao food market 3-4 street side stores

43. Multi-story building at the crossroads of Zhaotunpu Road and Dayingpu Road

44. Multi-story building at the crossroads of Litong Road and Heqiaocun Road

Controlled:

1. Xintangyuan

2. Shuangqiao Apartment No.1 District

3. Dongdu Yuelai City

4. Qingdong Building

5. Lane 19, Haiying Road

6. Shuangqiao Apartment No.2 District

7. Xibu Huayuan No.1 District

8. Yingzhong New Village Gate 1

9. Chengbei New Village Gate 1

10. Dafa Rongyue

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Huaxiangqiao Subdistrict

Locked down:

1. Rose Bay

2. Minhui Community Phase III

3. Minghui Yayuan

4. Minghui No.3 District

5. Minghui No.5 District

6. Minghui No.6 District

7. Minghui No.7 District

8. Minghui No.9 District

9. Magnolia Garden North

10. Lane 339 Zhuying Road

11. Xianghua South section

12. Xiangda Road (Daying Community)

13. Duhui Huating Waiqingsong Highway

14. Baihe Gongguan

15. Minhuijiayuan No.1 District

16. Youai Community

17. Huaxiangqiao Subdistrict residential area for people coming to Shanghai

18. Jingyang Village Xiyang No.4 Team

19. Jingyang Village Xiyang No.5 Team

20. Jingyang Village Xiyang No.8 Team

21. Jingyang Village Xiyang No.9 Team

22. Jingyang Village Xiyang No.10 Team

23. Jingyang Village Xiyang No.11 Team

24. Jingyang Village Hengjing No.2 Team

25. Dongfang Village No.1 Group

26. Jinxiang No.6,7 groups new district

27. Yannan Village, Sunjietai Group

28. Yannan Village Nanshe Group

29. Aixing Village No.5 Group

30. No.134 Jinxing Village

31. Jinxing Village

32. "Yangyuan Village storefront houses (including hotels)"

33. Jinmi Village No.19 Group

34. Dongxia Village No.7 Group

35. Chenqiao Village (No.3,4,5 groups)

36. Xianghuajiao No.10 Team

37. Chaoyang Village, Lishe No.3 Group

38. Caojing No.1 Group

39. Caojing No.3 Group

40. Caojing No.7 Group

41. Caojing No.12 Group

42. Caojing No.10 Group

43. Caojing No.13 Group

44. Xinyao Village (Yaojing)

45. No.155 Xinsheng Road

46. Shanghai Delixi Ltd. (Huaqing Road)

47. Shanghai Tangjia Industrial Development Co Ltd

48. Shanghai Xin Peng Industry Ltd

49. Shanghai Yuyu Industrial Co Ltd

50. Shanghai Wuyou Packaging Co

51. Shanghai Lianchuang Industrial Co

52. Shanghai Rendayan Grinding Apparatus Co Ltd

53. Shanghai Tianxu Industrial Co

54. Shanghai Yunda Freight Co

55. Zhiyou Industrial (Shanghai) Co

56. Shanghai Runguan Enterprise Development Co

57. Shanghai Heda Auto Accessory Co Ltd

58. Liquefaction Air (Shanghai) Gas Co Ltd

59. Shanghai Bozhang Radiator Co

60. Shanghai Onda Industrial Co

61. Shanghai Changsui Industrial Co

62. Eastern Airlines Technology Application R&D Center Co

63. Yiyan Apartment

64. Yong'en Industrial (Shanghai) Co

65. Shanghai Renhu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

66. Shanghai Zhongjun HIT Enterprise Development Co

67. Shanghai Xiaoxiang Optoelectronic Technology Development Co

68. Shanghai Zhanchen Paints Co Ltd

69. Yunhui Apartment

70. HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co Ltd

71. Huashu Hotel

72. Lepai Hotel

Controlled:

1. Fuli Taoyuan B District

2. Qingshan Community

3. Xiangteng Street West

4. Minhui No.8 District

5. Duhui Huating

6. Qinghewan Phase I

7. Dongfang Village (No.11 Group, part of No.13 Group)

8. Xinqiao Village, No.6 Group

9. Caoiing No.11 Group

10. Shanghai Roddex Bath Hardware Co Ltd

Precautionary:

The rest area in the town

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Jiading District

Nanxiang Town



Locked down:

Yangguangyuan Zone 1

2. Yangguangyuan Zone 2

3. Yangguangyuan Zone 3

4. Liuxiang Huayuan Zone 1

5. Liuxiang Huayuan Zone 2

6. Liuxiang Huayuan Zone 3

7. Lane 99 Fangli Jingyingyuan

8. Lane 1588 Chen Xiang Jingyingyuan

9. Langshi Lvse Block

10. Shangjuanjiayuan Zone A

11. Shangjuanjiayuan Zone B

12. Hupan Mingdi Phase 2

13. Hupan Mingdi Phase 3

14. Donghai Villa

15. Shuguanyuan

16. Sanxiang Senlin Haishang

17. Fengqing Street

18. Anbuwa Lake

19. Bulusi County

20. Xincheng Residence

21. Hongliruiyuan

22. Gaoerfu Mansion

23. Lane 425 Forest Residence

24. Lane 468 Forest Residence

25. Baijin Residence

26. Gelin Residence

27. Yuanshu

28. Lane 505 Jingyingyuan

29. Lane 508 Jingyingyuan

30. Xiangheyayuan Phase 3

31. Xiangheyayuan Phase 1

32. Xiangheyayuan Phase 2

33. Xi'an Lanting

34. Yipinlan Bay

35. Lane 201 Yufeng Road (Dehua Village 4)

36. Hongxiang Apartment

37. Shuichan Team

38. Lane 146-192 Gonghe Street

39. No. 1-30 Lane 144

40. No. 1-14 Lane 186

41. No. 1-4 Lane 160

42. jiabao Community

43. Dehua First Village

44. Lane 375 Deyuan Road

45. Dehua Second Village

46. Yonghong Community

47. Yongle Apartment

48. Shengli Street (West of Huyi Highway)

49. Mindong Phase 1

50. 251-331 Dehua Road

51. Lane111 Minzhu East Street

52. Qingyiyuan Phase 2

53. Qingyiyuan Phase 3

54. Lvdi Xinxiang jiayuan

55. Tongsheng Apartment

56. Lane 355 Guyiyuan Road (including Lane 24 / 32 Minzhu Street)

57. Yinkai Nanhua Apartment

58. Nanhua Second Village

59. Liqun Apartment

60. Yongxiang jiayuan East District

61. Gelin Chunxiao

62. Yongxiang Xinyuan

63. Xiangyuan Fudi

64. Yinxiang New Village

65. Guyi Xinyuan

66. Guyi Xinyuan Phase 2

67. Wuyi New Village

68. Taixiang jiayuan

69. Haoshi Fengxiang Garden

70. Yuxiang jiayuan

71. Yiyuan New Village

72. Yiyuan New Village Zone E

73. Xianghua New Village

74. Mingxin Apartment

75. Railway dormitory

76. Lane 128 Xiangruixinyuan

77. Lane 182 Xiangruixinyuan

78. Lane 651 Yunxiang jiayuan

79. Ruihe Yunting phase I

80. jiaxiang Garden

81. Railway Apartment

82. Fujin Yayuan

83. jiafu Yayuan

84. Zhangjianong

85. Guanjiazhai

86. Guanjianong

87. Xujiachi

88. Yaodengqiao

89. Zhujiajing

90. Taoyuanchi

91. Zhoujiazhai

92. Jili Xiaobao

93. Shengan Xiaoshiqiao

94. Dagong

95. Tunyi

96. Tun'er

97. Tunsan

98. Tiandu

99. Huayuan

100. Lujiazhai

101. Shenjiazhai

102. Zhangjiatang

103. Shijiaqiao

104. Fanjiazhai

105. Dongmao

106. Ximao

107. Team 1

108. Team 2

109. Team 3

110. Team 4

111. Team 5

112. Team 6

113. Team 7

114. Team 8

115. Team 9

116. Zhangjiazhai

117. Xujiashe

118. Nanxu

119. Zhuxiaonong

120. Qujiazhai

121. Hailunbao

122. General international

123. Wancheng Real Estate

124. Lianfei Building

125. Junfeng jiatianxia

126. Wangzuo Xintiandi

127. Xinming Liuyi

128. Yuhong Building

129. Xuhui Tiandi

130. Hupan Mansion

131. No. 1 Shuguang Village Hongguang Road

132. No. 325 Hongxiang Village Xianghuang Road

133. No. 1398 Xinyu Village Jiamei Road

134. No. 1500 Liuxiang Village Liuxiang Road

135. No. 357 Liuxiang Village Jingtang Road

136. No. 758 Liuxiang Village Kesheng Road

137. No. 1132 Liuxiang Village Liuxiang Road

138. No. 285 Xinfeng Village Xinqin Road

139. No. 388, Chenxiang Road Industrial Zone

140. No. 288, Changxiang Road Industrial Zone

141. Room 109, No. 88, Fengxiang Branch Road Industrial Zone

142. Facade room 40, Lane 1755, Kesheng Road Industrial Zone

143. No. 30, Lane 88, Changxiang Road Industrial Zone

144. No. 8, Lane 98, Shunda Road Industrial Zone

145. No. 738 Liuxiang Road Industrial Zone

146. No. 68 Jingtang Road Industrial Zone

147. No. 6-8, Weiwu Road Industrial Zone

148. No. 39, Lane 1755 Wenbei Road Industrial Zone

149. No. 350 Huishen Road Industrial Zone

150. No. 85 Yongle Village Tianwang Road

151. No. 637 Yongle Village Xiangjiang Road

152. Lane 1185 Yongle Village Xiangjiang Highway

153. No. 25, Lane 220 Yongle Village Xiangle Road

154. Warehouse 175 Yongle Village Xiangle Road

155. No. 178

156. No. 288 Yongle Village

157. Lanqi Hotel

158. Yunxiang Apartment

159. Jinjiang Star

160. Construction Site of Baoxiang Road Primary School

161. Construction Site of Chaxi Road Kindergarten

162. Funuojian Site

163. Impression city

164. Hongtai Yuehe Building

165. Huayi Community

166. Fanglin Community

167. Baihe Community

Controlled:

1. Lane 98 Haoxiang jingyingyuan

2. Lu'er Apartment

3. No 455-515, Dongsan District, Dehua Road

4. Jixiang Mingxuan

5. Lane 119 Xiangruixinyuan

6. Lane 650 Yunxiang jiayuan

7. Renmin

8. Xixu

9. No. 311 Xianghuang Highway Hongxiang Village

10. No. 315 jiamei Road Industrial Zone

11. Jiaxiang Hotel

12. Rujia Hotel

13. Beike Hotel

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Waigang Town

Locked down:

1. Lane 900 Guanxin Road

2. Ganbai Village Majiazhai

3. Gelong Village

4. Lujiazu Zhoujing Village

5. Caijiazu Changjing Village

6. Dalucun Village Xujia

7. No. 50 Chunji Road

8. No. 52 Chunji Road

9. No. 54 Chunji Road

10. Lane 488 Hengfei Road

11. Lane 399 Qumen Road

12. Lane 118 Xiquan Road (east area)

13. Lane 118 Xiquan Road (West Area)

14. Lujinhai Shangyuan (Shanghai yard)

15. No. 585 waiqingsong Highway

16. Country park

17. Gangxin Vegetable Market

18. No.668 Huide Road

19. Changjing Oil Factory

Controlled:

1. No. 39 Villager group West Street

2. Lixiang Villager group Wangxin Village

3. Xiaomaamen Mamen Village

4. Mei Garden Mamen Village

5. Niandong Dalu Village

6. Jinyuan Community (Buildings 6-12 and 16-21)

7. Lane 489 Hengfei Road

8. Shanghai jinheli aluminum wheel hub Manufacturing Co., Ltd

9. Xinyao

10. Shanghai Research Institute of chemical industry (No. 155 Lane 5888 Baoqian Highway)

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Huating Town

Locked down:

1. Huating Jiayuan

2. Shangzhu Building

3. Communities along Liuxiang Highway

4. Group 9 Tangxing Village

5. Group 12 Lianjun

6. Group 1 Liansan Village

7. Zhangjia Villager Group Jinlu Village

8. Dongqin Huating Village

9. Team 7 Yuanqiao Beixin Village (No. 719, No. 706, No. 705 Yuanqiao)

10. Team 2, Beixin Village Yuanqiao

11. Xu Temple, Xu Village, Beixin Village

12. Shuangjing, Xucun Village, Beixin Village

13. No. 6700 Liuxiang Highway

14. No. 1155 Fruit market Huabo Road

15. No. 7000-7380 store along Liuxiang Road, Huating Town

16. No. 2642-1 Xinze laser Jiaxing Highway

Controlled:

1. No. 2442 Jiatang Warehouse

2. No. 378, group 6 Tangxing Village

3. Shuangliu group 7, Shuangtang Village

4. Lianyi Wuqiao

5. Lianyi Hongnong

6. Jiejing

7. Shengjia Villager of liansan Village

8. Gaoqiao Villager group liansan Village

9. Jinlu Village and liansiwu Village

10. No. 431-508 and 509 Liansi Jinlu Village

11. Beihua Jinlu Village

12. Xu Changjing Beixin Village

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Jiading Town Subdistrict

Locked down:

1. Liyuan Village 2(North)

2. Jiazhong Garden (Lane 6 Wensu Road)

3. Jinsha Community

4. Sands Apartments

5. Meiyuan Community

6. Chengzhong Community

7. Liyuan Village 1

8. Dongda Community

9. Liyuan Village 2(East)

10. Taoyuan New Village

11. Taoyuan Apartment

12. Huilong Apartment (Lane 85 South Street, Lane 77 Shaxia Road)

13. Jinhui Apartment

14. Lijing Community

15. Dongta Community

16. No. 200 South Street

17. Xiaonanqiao Community

18. Lane 158 Renmin Street

19. Wanyoo ESports Hotel(No. 283 Tacheng Road)

20. Jinjiang Star (No.197 Chengzhong Road)

Controlled:

1. Lane 280 North Street

2. No. 61 Community

3. Shanghai Vocational College of science and technology

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Xincheng Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

1. YingYuan Shisanfang Community

2. Lane 505 Yecheng Road (Ailishe Garden)

3. Lane 228 Hezheng Road (baheli)

4. Lane 69 Shugou Road (Dongrun Shuting)

5. YingYuan Shifang

6. Lane 1180 Rushui Road (Jiayi Villa)

7. Lane 488 Yingbin Road (Xincheng Shifang)

8. No. 491, No. 493, No. 495 Xicun Community Tacheng Road E.

9. Lane 488 YingYuan Road (Xincheng Bafang)

10. Lane 3380 Chengliu Road M. (Xinzhong Garden)

11. Lane 550 Shugou Road (jiamin Community)

12. No. 3000 Chengliu Road M. (Yikang home)

13. Lane 881 Xincheng Road (Agricultural Service Center)

14. No. 1466 Jialuo Highway

15. No. 1465 Jialuo Highway

Controlled:

1. Lane 2500 Chengliu Road M. (Canghai Lvyuan Community)

2. Lane 288 Tacheng Road E. (jiaxianzhuang)

3. Lane 151 Lane 300 YingYuan Road

4. Lane 485, YingYuan Road M. (Xincheng 4th Lane)

5. No. 421 cangchang Road

6. Lane 441 (South neighborhood)

7. No. 2499 Chengliu Road M.

8. No. 2539 Chengliu Road M. (Quanji Hotel)

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Zhenxin Subdistrict

Locked down:

1. Fengzan Market

2. No. 1911 Cao'an Highway Yuehe International

3. No. 1583 Cao'an Road (Maijia Hotel)

4. No. 1798 Cao'an Road (greenhouse Cao'an Road textile store)

5. No. 1978 Cao'an Road (Shanghai Yunqiao Hotel)

6. No. 452 Fengzhuang Road (Yuntai Hotel) (7-day Hotel)

7. No. 437 Fengzhuang Road N. (Hanting Fengzhuang Hotel)

8. No. 2735 Jinshajiang Road (Bofa Hotel)

9. Lane 2890 Jinshajiang Road ( Yinxiang Hotel )

10. Jiangqiao Wholesale Market

11. Xinhui Food Plaza

12. No. 1718 Cao'an Highway Hema Xiansheng

13. No. 807 Xinyu Road Cao'an RT mart

14. No. 2218 Jinding Road Lefang

15. No. 10-2 Lane 375 Fengzhuang Road N. (fruit shop, outside the vegetable market)

16. Zhaohui Store No. 1, Lane 375 Fengzhuang Road N.

17. Shengda Car Stereo, No. 2725-2 Jinshajiang Road

18. No. 452 Fengzhuang Road

19. No. 540 Fengzhuang Road

20. No. 6, Lane 375 Fengzhuang Road N.

21. No. 2681 Tongchuan Road

22. No. 14 Lane 375 Fengzhuang Road N.

23. Room 101 No. 1937 Cao'an Road

24. No. 424 Shuanghe Road

25. No. 8 Lane 375 Fengzhuang Road N.

26. No. 1930 Qilianshan Road S.

27. Baoyan No. 1, No. 2025, Qilianshan Road S.

28. Qianlixiang NO. 2686 Dingbian Road, Tongchuan Road

29. No. 1688 Cao'an Highway Haidilao

30. No. 56 Dingbian Road

31. DMISE KTV

32. No. 1688 Cao'an Highway Weilong Building

33. No. 300-2 Room 101 Shuanghe Road

Controlled:

1. Lane 1493 Jiawang Xinyuan Meichuan Road

2. Lane 2555 Tongchuan Road (jiaxiufang)

3. Shanghai Mingjie Stone Industry Co., Ltd. (No. 89 beizhaqiao)

4. No. 885 Qingyu Road Zhenxin sub district office

5. Zhenxin Community Health Service Center

6. No. 1685 Cao'an Road (Yujian Hotel)

7. No. 1509 Cao'an Road (Shanghai Huanlv Hotel)

8. No. 2892 Jinshajiang Road (Ningtai Hotel)

9. No. 1685 Cao'an Highway Cao Feng Building materials market

10. No. 2180 Qilianshan Road S. (CNOOC)

11. Guojin Sports Residence No. 200 Jinshajiang Branch Road

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Fengxian District

Nanqiao Town



Locked down:

1. Yangguang Phase 2

2. Yangguang Phase 3

3. Chaoyang New Village

4. Pujingyuan Community

5. Huagong New Village (Baifuyuan Community)

6. Yongxin New Village

7. Jianghai Zone 2 (north of Yuxiu Road, south of Xiulong Road)

8. Jianghai Zone 3 (No. 301-336B)

9. Xinya Mingzhu

10. Lijiangyuan Community

11. Yuxiu Zone 8

12. Vanke Haishang Huating (North Zone)

13. Xinmin Wangyuan (North Zone)

14. Minwangyuan Community (South Zone)

15. Fengyuan New Village

16. Yuxiu Zone 1

17. Lane 501 Yangwangyuan

18. Lane 455 Yangwangyuan

19. Shuguang Village

20. Group 14, Shenlu Village

21. Group 12, Hongxing Village

22. Group 1 Jiaoxing Village

23. Group 2 Jiaoxing Village

24. Group 4 Jiaoxing Village

25. Group 2 Wuxing Village

26. Group 2 Jianghai Village

27. Group 4 Jianghai Village

28. Group 7 Jianghai Village

29. Group 8 Jianghai Village

30. Group 14 Jianghai Village

31. Group 2 Xiunan Village

32. Group 13 Xiunan Village

33. Wutang Village

34. Green Apartment (No. 127, Zone 2, Lane 1611, Jinhai Highway)

Controlled:

1. Yangguang Phase 1

2. Yangguang Siji Garden

3. Miaojing New Village

4. Shenhungyuan Community

5. Mingshiyuan Community

6. Jiefang Zone 2 (part)

7. Jianghai Zone 4 (Jianghai Siju)

8. Jianghai Garden

9. Zhongliang Yiting

10. Yuxiu Zone 6

11. Yuxiu Zone 7

12. Yuxiu Zone 9

13. Yuxiu Zone 11

14. Yuesheng Xinyuan

15. Yuefeng Xinyuan

16. Minwangyuan Community North Zone

17. Huagong Community

18. Beijie Community

19. Jinye Community

20. Beigang Zone 4

21. Beigang Zone 5

22. Beigang Zone 7 (South)

23. Zhongwangyuan Community South Zone

24. Group 2, Guangming Village

25. Group 1, Yan'an Village

26. Group 9, Shenlu Village

27. Group 4, Junmin Village

28. Group 5, Junmin Village

29. Group 2, Liudun Village

30. Group 4, Wuxing Village

31. Group 9, Jianghai Village

32. Group 11, Jianghai Village

33. Group 12, Jianghai Village

34. Group 11, Xiunan Village

35. Zhuoyue Shiji Center

36. No. 105-110, Lane 2898 Jinhai Highway

37. Geyou Apartment (No. 1268 Xiaonan Road)

38. Chenri Apartment (No. 525 Zhangwengmiao Road)

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Fengcheng Town

Locked down:

1. Lane 45 Fengcheng No.1 Neighborhood, East Street

2. No. 2 Fengliang Road E., Fengcheng No.1 Neighborhood

3. Lane 14 Shuizha Road, Hongmiao No.1 Neighborhood

4. Lane 126 Hongmiao Road, Hongmiao No.2 Neighborhood

5. Lane 247 Hongmiao Road, Hongmiao No.2 Neighborhood

6. Group 12 Jixian Village

7. Group 3 Hongxi Village

8. Group 11 Damen Village

Controlled:

1. The rest area of Fengcheng No.1 Neighborhood

2. Fengcheng No.2 Neighborhood, Ximengang No.1 Village

3. Fengcheng No.3 Neighborhood, Youdian New Village

4. Fengcheng No.4 Neighborhood, Chezhan New Village South Zone

5. Fengcheng No.4 Neighborhood, Fengdeyuan Community West Zone

6. Fengcheng No.6 Neighborhood, Zhongjian Gongyuan Mingdi

7. Lane 16 Nongshang Road, Hongmiao Yiju,

8. Wenhua Community of Tangwai Neighborhood Committee

9. Group 4, Dengmin Village

10. Group 5, Dengmin Village

11. Group 2, Gaoqiao Village

12. Group 7, Gaoqiao Village

13. Group 11, Gaoqiao Village

14. Group 12, Gaoqiao Village

15. Group 13, Chenqiao Village

16. Nanjie Village

17. Fengcheng Village

18. Group 1, Jixian Village

19. Group 5, Zhuxin Village

20. Group 7, Damen Village

21. Group 5, Humin Village

22. Group 3, Weiji Village

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Situan Town

Locked down:

1. Group 8, Zhang's Family, Daqiao Village,

2. Group 9, Xiaodang Village

3. Group 6, Pinghai Village

4. Group 1, Santuangang Village

5. Group 3, Santuangang Village

6. Group 4, Santuangang Village

7. Group 5, Santuangang Village

8. Group 8, Santuangang Village

9. Jia'an Community

10. Pingan Fudi

11. Group 7, Longjian Village

12. Hongzhuang Xinyuan

Controlled:

1. Tuannan Village

2. Daqiao Village (except Group 8, Zhang's Family)

3. Situan Village

4. Changyan Village

5. Xiaodang Village (except Group 9, Xiaodang Village)

6. Xia's Family Village

7. Shicun Village

8. Pinghai Village (except Group 6, Pinghai Village)

9. Group 2, Santuangang Village

10. Group 6, Santuangang Village

11. Group 7, Santuangang Village

12. Hongzhuang Village

13. Lane 46 Tianpeng Zone 4

14. Jingang Phase 3

15. Pingyuan Community

16. Group 3, Longjian Village

17. Pingle Neighborhood Committee

18. Pingsheng Community

19. Pingfu Community

20. Shaochang Neighborhood Committee (Southwest Area)

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Zhelin Town

Locked down:

1. Sanqiao Village (Group 1, Shuangqiao)

2. Xintang Village (Group 5)

3. Xinsi Village (Group 4, Qitang)

4. Ruyi Jingyuan

Controlled:

1. Sanqiao Village (Group2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, Shuangqiao; Group 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, Yongxin)

2. Xintang Village (Group 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, Xintang; Group 1,2 ,3 ,4 ,5 ,6 ,7 ,8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 Beizhai)

3. Xinguang Village (Group 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 Hongguang; Group 1,2 ,3 ,4 ,5 ,6 ,7 ,8, 9, 10, 11 Qitang)

4. Tuolin Village (Group 4 Jiaonan)

5. Nansheng Village (Group 6, 7, 12 Qiansheng)

6. Jinhai Village (Group 11 Dongfanghong)

7. Jiayuan Neighborhood Committee (Phase 2, 3, 4)

8. No.18 Xintang Road

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Zhuanghang Town

Locked down:

1. Hui'an Community

2. Yaoguang Community

3. No. 27 Wukang Road

4. Group 4, Xixiao Village

5. Group 1, Hui'an Village Xiangji

6. Group 9, Zhangtang Village Niuqiao

7. Xinye Village Phase 1

8. Xinye Village Phase 2

Controlled:

1. Puxiu Village

2. Yuli Village

3. Luqiao Village

4. Malu Village

5. Lishuiwan Community Residential Area

6. Shagangwan Community Residential Area

7. Zhuanghang Community Residential Area

8. Zhuanghang Xinyuan No.1 Community Residential Area

9. Mudanli Community Residential Area

10. Wuqiao Community Residential Area (except Yaoguang Community, Hui'an Community, No. 27 Wukang Road)

11. Xinye Village (except Phase 1, Phase 2)

12. Xixiao Village (except Group 4)

13. Hui'an Village (except Group 1, Xiangji)

14. Zhangtang Village (except Group 9, Niuqiao)

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Jinhui Town

Locked down:

1. Jinbi Huihong Community

2. Tainan No.2 Village (South Zone)

3. Taishun Jiayuan

4. Taidong New Village (Central Zone)

5. Landshi Weilai Street

6. Tianhe Qiantan Phase 1

7. Tianhe Qiantan Phase 2

8. Dongjie New Village

9. Nanxing Xingyuan

10. Baisha Tongyuan

11. Yuzhou Yongxian Mansion

12. Xiangyu Riverside Yuefu

13. Juxiu Jiayuan

14. Group 2, Xinlian, Jinhui Village

15. Group 3, Jiguang, Jinxing Village

16. Mingxing Village

17. Group 2, Meiyuan Village

18. Group 8, Meiyuan Village

19. Group 4, Beiding Village

20. Group 6, Xingnan, Beiding Village

21. Group 7, Leshan Village

22. Group 2, Lushe, Nanchen Village

23. Group 10, Liangdian Village

24. Group 7, Zifu Village

25. Group 11, Zifu Village

26. Group 1, Wuyao, Zifu Village

27. Group 10, Wuyao, Zifu Village

28. Group 11, Wuyao, Zifu Village

29. Group 3, Zhoujia Village

30. Group 4, Zhoujia Village

31. Group 6, Zhoujia Village

32. Group 8, Zhoujia Village

Controlled:

1. Xinhua Community

2. Qiyuan Apartment

3. Taidong New Village (North Zone)

4. Taidong New Village (South Zone)

5. Tainan No.1 Village (Lane 76 Zhentai Road)

6. Shenua Cuiting

7. Nanxing Dayuan

8. Nanxing Wangyuan

9. Baiqu Heyuan

10. Tianhe Jinyuan (high-rise)

11. Shenya Huamanting

12. Nanxing Xianyuan

13. Qingyayuan Community

14. Yixian Yayuan

15. Jingxian Yayuan

16. Huixian Yayuan

17. Wanfeng Minyuan

18. The rest area of Jinhui Village

19. The rest area of Jinxing Village

20. Baiqu Village

21. Nanhang Village

22. Guanghui Village

23. The rest area of Meiyuan Village

24. The rest area of Beiding Village

25. The rest area of Leshan Village

26. The rest area of Nanchen Village

27. The rest area of Liangdian Village

28. The rest area of Zifu Village

29. The rest area of Zhoujia Village

30. Duntou Village

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Qingcun Town

Locked down:

1. Group 13, Zhudian Village

2. Group 7, Yuehe Village

3. Group 1, Wangjia, Taozhai Village

4. Group 5, Dingxia, Shenlong No.2 Village

5. Group 5, Wufang Village

6. Group 1, Xizhang, Xinzhang Village

7. Group 7, Wanzhang Village

8. No. 27 Hejingyuan

9. No. 310 Baohua Dihua Garden

10. No. 31, Lane 1175 Shangsu Road, Yaojia Village

Controlled:

1. Zhudian Village (except Group 13 and

2. No. 4428 Nanfeng Highway)

3. Yaojia Village (except No. 31, Lane 1175 Shangsu Road)

4. Liyao Village

5. Hezhong Village

6. Yuehe Village (except Group 7)

7. Taozhai Village (except Group 1, Wangjia)

8. Xiwu Village

9. Qianahong Village

10. Shenlong No. 2 Village (except Group 5, Dingxia)

11. Shenlong No.1 Village

12. Wufang Village (except Group 5)

13. Jinwang Village

14. Xinzhang Village (except Group 1, Xizhang)

15. Jiefang Village

16. Wanzhang Village (except Group 7)

17. Zhangnong Village

18. Gongnong Village

19. Beitang Village

20. Beitang Xinyuan

21. Qingxi South Zone

22. Qingxi North Zone

23. Qianqiao South Zone

24. Qianqiao North Zone

25. Zhangnong Fuyuan

26. Zhangnong Shengyuan

27. Zhongnan Jinting

28. Hejingyuan Community (except No. 27)

29. Dongfanghua Jingyuan

30. Shangdong Langting

31. Chujia Huayuan

32. ChuJia Rongyuan

33. Xiandeyuan Community

34. Baohua Dihua Garden (except No. 310)

35. Qinggang Liyuan

36. Guangming Community

37. Haishang Huiyuan

38. Yanpingyuan Community

39. Xianpu Mingyuan

40. Peach Field

41. Aquaculture Center

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Haiwan Town

Locked down:

1. Haibin New No.2 Village

2. Haibin No.3 Village

3. Haibin Xinyuan

4. Xinghuo No.31 Team

5. Liaoyuan No.1 Village

Controlled:

1. Haibin No.1 Village

2. Haibin New No.1 Village

3. Liaobei Village

4. Haibin No.2 Village

5. Haiwan Xinyuan

6. Lane 1881 Zhengbo Road

7. Xinghuo No.19 Team

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Xidu Subdistrict

Locked down:

1. Hongbao No.1 Village South Zone (Xidu Wet Market and its surroundings)

2. Hongbao No.1 Village North Zone

3. Hongjiyuan Community

4. Hongbao No.2 Village South Zone

5. Taiwancheng Community

6. Pujiang Garden South Zone

7. Shuizha Community

8. Shuiliandong Community (including Zhayuan New Village ABC)

9. Wenyi Garden

10. Group 6, Fulan, Nandu Village

11. Group 7, Fulan, Nandu Village

12. Group 1, Nandu Village

13. Group 1, Datong, Nandu Village

14. Group 2, Datong, Nandu Village

15. Group 11, Datong, Nandu Village

16. Group 7, Datong, Nandu Village

17. Group 5, Dengta Village

18. Group 14, Dengta Village

19. Group 9, Hongbao, Dengta Village

20. Group 1, Hongbao, Dengta Village

21. Group 4, Hongbao, Dengta Village

22. Group 6, Hongbao, Dengta Village

23. Group 5, Fazhan Village

24. Group 14, Fazhan Village

25. Group 3, Lianhuan, Wuzhai Village

Controlled:

1. Hongbao No.1 Village South Zone

2. Hongbao No.2 Village North Zone

3. Hongbao No.3 Villa

4. Australia International

5. Guoyuan New Village

6. Jingang New Village

7. Zhayuan New Village

8. Xinnan Jiayuan

9. Jindu Yayuan

10. Nandu Xinyuan

11. Shui'an Jiayuan

12. Group 5, Jinguang, Jingang Village

13. Group 7, Jinguang, Jingang Village

14. Group 14, Jinguang, Jingang Village

15. Group 8, Fulan, Nandu Village

16. Group 5, Nandu Village

17. Group 13, Datong, Nandu Village

18. Group 3, Dengta Village

19. Group 10, Dengta Village

20. Group 15, Dengta Village

21. Group 8, Dengta Village

22. Group 14, Hongbao, Dengta Village

23. Group 15, Hongbao, Dengta Village

24. Group 2, Hongbao, Dengta Village

25. Group 4, Fazhan Village

26. Group 16, Beixin Village

27. Group 6, Lianhuan, Wuzhai Village

28. Group 3, Yimin Village

29. Group 8, Yimin Village

30. Group 4, Hongzhuan, Yimin Village

31. Oushitong Fashion Plaza

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Fengpu Subdistrict

Locked down:

1. Fengpuyuan Community

2. Fengpu No.2 Village

3. Meiguiyuan Community

4. Tongsheng Community

5. Lekangyuan Community

6. Jiuhuayuan Community

7. Juxian Huangdu

8. Qiuyue Langting

9. Hangxing No.2 Village

10. Shangmeiyuan Community

11. Jiuhua Xinyuan

12. Qingguo Apartment

Controlled:

1. Nanqiao Old Street (No. 276-381)

2. Jingheyuan Community

3. Xiufengyuan Community

4. Nanqiao Old Street (No. 1-166)

5. Xiaotang New Village North Zone

6. Beihong New Village

7. Wanwan Community

8. Xiaotang New Village South Zone

9. Xiaotang New Village Central Zone

10. Baiheyuan Community

11. Shangleyuan Community

12. Yiting Xinyuan

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Jinhai Subdistrict

Locked down:

1. Jinshui Xinyuan

2. Taihe Mingdu

3. Nanjiao Yipin

Controlled:

1. Jinshui Jingyuan

2. Jinshuiyuan Community

3. Jinshui Jiayuan

4. Jinshui Liyuan

5. Jinshui Heyuan

6. Hengsheng Lane 88 Community

7. Hengsheng Lane 262 Community

8. Wanjingfeng Xinyuan

9. Greenland Wushuang Yuhuting

10. Jinshui Lingyu

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Touqiao Group

Locked down:

1. Group 11, Fengjia Village

2. No. 40 Shihe Road

3. Group 9, Fenshuidun Village

4. Dazhai New Village

Controlled:

1. Group 5, Erqiao Village

2. Group 2, Huating, Lujiaqiao Village

3. Group 2, Luqiao, Lujiaqiao Village

4. Group 6, Luqiao, Lujiaqiao Village

5. Group 1, Luqiao, Lujiaqiao Village

6. Group 4, Huating, Lujiaqiao Village

7. Group 2, Heping, Lujiaqiao Village

8. Group 3, Heping, Lujiaqiao Village

9. Group 4, Heping, Lujiaqiao Village

10. Group 5, Heping, Lujiaqiao Village

11. Group 8, Heping, Lujiaqiao Village

12. Group 1, Caiqiao, Lujiaqiao Village

13. Group 3, Caiqiao, Lujiaqiao Village

14. Group 5, Caiqiao, Lujiaqiao Village

15. Group 6, Caiqiao, Lujiaqiao Village

16. Group 8, Caiqiao, Lujiaqiao Village

17. Group 7, Caiqiao, Lujiaqiao Village

18. Group 11, Jianguo, Beisong Village

19. Group 8, Beisong Beisong Village

20. Group 11, Beisong Beisong Village

21. Group 13, Beisong Beisong Village

22. Group 17, Beisong Beisong Village

23. Group 12, Jianguo, Beisong Village

24. Group 7, Chaoyang, Dongxinshi Village

25. Group 8, Chaoyang, Dongxinshi Village

26. Group 11, Chaoyang, Dongxinshi Village

27. No.1166 Caijian Road

28. No. 1198 Fenglu Road, Hongqi Village

29. Group 4, Hongqi Village

30. No. 18 Fengjiayizhi Road

31. Group 3, Fengjia Village

32. Group 9, Xingfu Village

33. Group 4, Minai, Nansong Village

34. No.44 West Old Street

Precautionary:

The rest of the town

Hongkou District

North Bund Subdistrict



Locked down:

The rest of the area in the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Above the Bund

2. Lintongyuan

3. Haixiang Community

4. Xinfang Community

5. Mucai Apartment

6. Qifu Community

7. Tanggu Community

8. Honghuihuayuan

9. Haiguan Community

10. Dongtai Building

11. Xiaopuxi

12. Shanghai Restaurant

13. No.161-163 Zhapu Road

Jiaxing Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the area in the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Piaoyinghuayuan A

2. Chenlinhuayuan

3. Shenqiang Apartment

Precautionary:

1. Yibiao Building

2. Jinxinyiyuan

3. Jinxinyiyuan B

4. Rui Hong Xin Cheng Phase III

5. Honglinbaodu

6. Hongling Apartment

Jiangwan Town Subdistrict



Locked down:

The rest of the area in the subdistrictControlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Juingyuan

2. Evergrande Jiangwan Huating

Sichuan Road N. Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the area in the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Tianlunjiayuan

2. Shenbei Building

3. Mingyanghaoyuan

4. 069 Neighborhood Yongfuchuan Community

5. Post and Telecom Wusong Road Community

Ouyang Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the area in the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Dongdumingren Apartment

2. Deyanghuayuan

Precautionary:

1. Tianbao Apartment

2. Xingye Apartment

3. Shanshuiyuan

4. Lvyuan Community

5. Lane 300 Ouyang Road

Liangcheng New Village Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the area in the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Shuixianjiayuan

2. Keyi Community

3. Liangcheng No.2 Village

Precautionary:

1. Lane 81 Liangcheng Road

2. Jinmao Palace

3. Lane 425 Guangzhong Road

4. Jiuye Commercial and Residential Building

5. Haiyun Community

6. No.355 Guangling No.4 Road

7. Yaxingyuan

8. Kuijiang Apartment

9. Wenyuan Community

Quyang Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the area in the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Kefeng Apartment

2. SISU Community (except No.1-4 and 9, Lane 401, Dongtiyuhui Road)

3. Huamin Building

4. Huajiang Apartment

5. Yutian Building

6. Miyun Building

7. Shangjian Apartment

8. Lane 920 Quyang Road

9. Kailong Apartment

10. Shangnong No.2 District

11. Zhongkang Apartment

12. Hanghaixinyuan

13. Lane 408, Dongtiyuhui Road

14. Shangnong Community (except No.1-6, Lane 630, Zhongshan Road N.)

15. No.525, Chifeng Road

16. Hongtian Community

17. Lane 544, West Dalian Road

18. Lane 400, Dongtiyuhui Road

19. Huihua Building

20. Fenghua Building

21. Quyang Building

22. Yun'er 2nd District

23. Lane 60, Balin Road (Jiangcheng Community)

24. Shencheng Community

25. Lane 59, Huihe Road

26. 805 Public Security Building

27. Lane 15, Yunguang Road Community (except No. 7, 8, 9, Lane 15, Yunguang Road)

Precautionary:

1. Beichenjiayuan

2. Miyunhuayuan

3. Balin Villa

4. Yusihuayuan

5. Post Building

6. Tongdeyuan

7. Hanlinyuan Community

8. Hehong Community

9. Xiangshanyuan

Guangzhong Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the area in the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Jiule Building

2. Chunmangyuan C sectoin

3. Longtai Apartment

4. Lingfeng Apartment

5. Tongan Building

6. Hongkouhuayuan Phase III

7. Yongwei Apartment

8. Sanxianghuayuan west section

Changning District

Xinhua Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 115, Tai'an Road

2. Lane 363, Fahuazhen Road

3. No. 320, Panyu Road

4. No. 28, Lane 290, Panyu Road

5. Bilihua Apartment

6. Xianghuaqiao Community

7. Fahuamen

8. Hongshen Building

9. No. 2, Lane 710, No. 670, No. 680, No. 690, Dingxi Road

Precautionary:

1. No. 1615 Huashan Road (Huashan Garden Building 2) and 1635 (Huashan Garden Building 1)

2. Huaihai Villa

3. Dongzhen Community

4. Keda Apartment

5. Hongfa Community

6. Shenxin Garden

7. Chenpin Apartment

8. No. 555 Hunan Road

9. Weileyuan

10. Lane 565, Hunan Road

11. Lane 722, Jiangsu Road

12. No. 310 Fahuazhen Road

13. No. 326 Panyu Road

14. Lianghua Community

15. Yangzhai Road No. 2 Community

16. Youli Building

17. Xinhuajiali Apartment

18. Xinhua Royal Court

19. Xinfeng Village

20. Lane 261, Xinhua Road Community

21. Lane 185, Xinhua Road

22. Zhongyin Community

23. Huaihai Century Garden

24. Sub-lane 50, Lane 222, Panyu Road

25. Renda Apartment

Jiangsu Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 285, Jiangsu Road

2. Lane 200, Anhua Road, Fu Shi Garden

3. Yuanshui Community

Precautionary:

1. East Building (Building 1, Lane 405, Changning Road)

2. Huayuancun Community

3. Lane 20, Anxi Road

4. Lane 1280, Yuyuan Road, Caizhi Village

5. Lane 23, Anxi Road, Xing'an Community

6. Lane 1292, Yuyuan Road, Taoyuanfang

7. Lane 1376, Yuyuan Road, Hengchangli

8. No. 661 Changning Road

9. No. 1382 and 1388 Yuyuan Road

10. Lane 1112, Yuyuan Road

11. Lane 1136, Yuyuan Road

12. Lane 1210, Yuyuan Road, Huxi Villa

13. Lane 162, Jiangsu Road

14. No. 1-4, Lane 186, Jiangsu Road

15. Lane 1060, Yuyuan Road

16. No. 1076 Yuyuan Road

17. No. 1086 Yuyuan Road

18. No. 1008 Yuyuan Road

19. Lane 1050, Yuyuan Road

20. No. 1054 Yuyuan Road

21. Lane 320, Jiangsu Road

22. Lane 284, Jiangsu Road

23. No. 357-391 Zhenning Road

24. No. 792, Yuyuan Road

25. Lane 750, Yuyuan Road, Yuyuan New Village

26. Shuxiang Apartment, Lane 261, Jiangsu Road

27. Lane 838, Yuyuan Road

28. Lane 744, Yuyuan Road

29. Lane 237, Jiangsu Road

30. Lane 180, Dongzhuanbang Road, Dongbang Community

31. Rongxuan Building, No. 233 Zhenning Road

32. Yuguang Village - No. 265 Zhenning Road

33. Yuguang Village - No. 275 Zhenning Road

34. Yuguang Village - No. 285 Zhenning Road

35. Lane 909, Yuyuan Road

36. Lane 865, Yuyuan Road

37. Lane 805, Yuyuan Road

38. Prince Hills

39. Shenya Ruiting

40. Yiding Village

41. Hongkang Royal Garden

42. No. 58-78 Zhaohua East Road

43. Huashan Garden

44. 1136 Huashan Road

45. Lane 1120, Huashan Road

46. Lane 1100, Huashan Road

47. Lane 1006, Huashan Road

48. Huacao Community, No. 150 Caojiayan Road

49. Jianghua Electromechanical Building

50. No. 203 and 209, Zhaohua Road E, Yanjiang Community

51. No. 2 and 4, Lane 200, Zhaohua Road E, Yanjiang Community

52. No. 69 and 73, Zhaohua Road E, Yanjiang Community

53. Chengfang Apartment

54. Crystal Residences Phase 1

55. Dongfang Yayuan

56. Lane 65, Zhaohua Road E

57. Lilac Villa

58. Presidential Apartment

59. Lilac Apartments

60. No. 329-383 Anxi Road

61. Lane 1249, Yuyuan Road

62. Lane 1221, Yuyuan Road

63. Yuhua Mingyuan

64. Hangning Community

65. No. 501 and 503, Xizhuanbang Road

66. Lane 1203, Yuyuan Road, Fushi Community

67. No. 217-233, Lane 225, Xuanhua Road, Fu'an Community

68. Yuyuan Mansion

69. No. 1055 Yuyuan Road

70. No. 1075 Yuyuan Road

71. Lane 52, Xuanhua Road

72. Lane 300, Anhua Road

73. Lane 302, Anhua Road

74. No. 993-1001, Yuyuan Road

75. Zhongxin Court

76. Mid-package apartment

77. Lane 435, Xizhuanbang Road, Xinzhong Community

78. Greenland Public Trust Building

79. Camphor Apartment

80. Lane 405, Lane 425, Xizhuanbang Road, Xinzhong Community

81. Changyuan District

82. No. 159-177 Wuyi Road

83. Lane 227, Wuyi Road

84. Lane 245, Wuyi Road

85. Lane 253, Wuyi Road

86. Lane 265, Wuyi Road

87. Lane 267, Wuyi Road

88. No. 103 Wuyi Road

89. Lane 949, Yan'an Road W, Yan'an Community

90. Lane 47, Lixi Road

91. No. 30 and 32, Lixi Road

92. No. 5, Lane 153, Wuyi Road

93. No. 123, 131, 133 Lixi Road

Huayang Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Jindu Community

2. No. 660, 676 Anxi Road

3. Lane 70, Wuyi Road

4. Yaohua Community

5. Ludi Haiyi

6. Kaixin Mansion

7. Zhaofeng Garden

8. Jinheng Community

9. Daxi Villa

10. Xunfa Apartment

11. Lane 660, Lane 678, Changning Road

12. Zhaofeng Building South Tower

13. No. 1425, 1427 Wanhangdu Road

14. No. 9, Lane 160, Changning Branch Road

15. Changzhi Building

Precautionary:

1. Jianning Community (No. 8 and 10, Lane 1310, Dingxi Road)

2. Hongkai Bay Green Garden (Lane 500, Anxi Road)

3. No. 1 and 2, Lane 1564, Dingxi Road, No. 2 and 4, Lane 1423, Yuyuan Road

4. Yanling Village (Lane 1407, Yuyuan Road)

5. Lane 1315, Yuyuan Road

6. No. 1283, Yuyuan Road

7. Lane 1277, Yuyuan Road

8. Lane 1339, Yuyuan Road

9. No. 344, Lane 338, Wuyi Road

10. No. 320, 326 Wuyi Road

11. No. 355-361 Wuyi Road

12. Lane 1190, Dingxi Road

13. No. 301-311 Zhaohua Road

14. Lane 160, Wuyi Road

15. No. 40 Wuyi Road

16. No. 92 Wuyi Road

17. 100 Wuyi Road

18. No. 114 and 116 Wuyi Road

19. No. 124 Wuyi Road

20. No. 132 Wuyi Road

21. No. 154 Wuyi Road

22. Hongkang Zhaohui Court

23. Xiehe Community (Lane 1289, Yan'an Road W)

24. Yindu Apartment

25. No. 877 Changning Road

26. Lane 1211, Dingxi Road Community

27. No. 413 and 415, Wuyi Road

28. Community No. 18-22, Lane 491, Wuyi Road

29. No. 100, No. 38, Lane 491, Wuyi Road

30. Ganguang Community (North) No. 396-400 Anhua Road

31. No. 53-67, Lane 491, Wuyi Road

32. Xingchen Apartment

33. Huashun Community

34. No. 2-8, Lane 450, Wuyi Road

35. Tangshan Village

36. Lane 1547, Yan'an West Road

37. Lane 690, Changning Road

38. Lane 224, Huayang Road

39. Garden Building

40. Liyuan Community

41. Wankai Community

42. Sheng Ye Apartment

43. Daxing Village

44. Zhaofengyuan

45. Jinting 88 Community

46. Yinxin Building

47. Huajiang Building

48. Lane 234, Changning Road

49. Daming Community

Zhoujiaqiao Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Ningyuan Community

Precautionary:

1. Fandong Railway Public Housing Community (Lane 1120, Changning Road)

2. Biyun Apartment (No. 483, Zhongshan Road W)

3. Hongqiao Green Country (Lane 699 Zhongshan Road W)

4. Ningchenyun Community (No. 16, No. 16A, No. 18, No. 30, No. 32, Lane 1488, Changning Road)

5. Hongqiao Riverside Garden (Lane 1898, Changning Road)

6. Anji Building (Lane 498, Yuping Road S)

7. Jiahua Community (Lane 496, Yuping Yuping Road S)

8. Shenxinli (Lane 969, Loushanguan Road)

9. Hengchen Apartment (Lane 338, Tianshan Road)

10. Tianshan Huating (Lane 458, Weining Road)

Tianshan Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Baifang (No. 503, Gubei Road)

2. Hongqiao Huating

3. No. 53, Lane 800, Zhongshan Road W

4. Yandong Community (No. 1-4, Lane 1930, Yan'an West Road)

5. Tonganyuan

Precautionary:

1. No. 1, 3, 5, 7, Lane 731, Yuping Road S

2. Changjian Apartment (Lane 373, Gubei Road)

3. Lane 476, Yuping Road S Community

4. Community of Lane 1726, Tianshan Road

5. Yuping Building (No. 1 Yuping Road S)

6. Haihua Community

7. Xinlian Textile Building (No. 9 Yuping Road S)

8. Community No. 761, Tianshan Road

9. Gubei Apartment

10. Hongqiao Apartment

11. Residential Area No. 101-107, Tianshan No.2 Village

12. Gumao Community

13. Lane 89, Ziyun Road W

14. Cuiting Community

15. Lane 133, Xianxia Road Community

16. Hongqiao Mansion

17. Zihong Building

18. Lane 1878, Tianshan Road Community

19. No. 255, Yangzhai Road Community

Xianxia New Village Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Dajingeng Community

2. Lane 785, Xianxia Villa

3. Lane 475, Tianshan Road

4. Tianshan Apartment

5. Hongjing Garden

6. Wusi Community

7. Shuicheng Community

8. Anlong Building

Precautionary:

1. Wuzhou Building

2. Xianer Community

3. Hongcheng Apartment

4. Fujiang District

5. No. 7, Lane 829, Xianxia Villa

6. Yile Apartment

7. Tairongyuan

8. Zhongxing Yayuan

9. Hongjing Xinyuan

10. Hongjing Villa

11. Hongjing Jiayuan

12. Changfu Apartment

13. Honggu Community

14. Honggu Honglian Community

15. Xianrong Community

16. Tianfu Community

17. Tianshen Comprehensive Community

18. Lane 230, Maotai Road

19. Dasan Community

20. Xingxiayuan

21. Xincheng Garden

22. Maotai East Garden

23. Yinxin Apartment

24. Gulong Apartment

25. Runbaiyuan

26. Zhenbao Apartment

Hongqiao Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Precautionary:

1. Zhongshanyuanyi New Community

2. Jincheng Apartment

3. Jiujiu Garden

4. Zhongxing Meihua Village

5. Lane 90, Zhanghong Road

6. St. Zumedi Community

7. Lianxin Hongqiao Court

8. Sun Plaza

9. Jinqiao Building

10. Jasper Community

11. Pearl Building

12. Vanke Plaza

13. London Plaza

14. 88 Plaza

15. Marseille Community

16. Paris Garden

17. Paris Classic

18. No. 1704 Hongqiao Road

19. Lane 1778, Hongqiao Road

20. Lane 1860, Hongqiao Road

21. Lane 1888, Hongqiao Road

22. Jinxiuyuan

23. Cheung Lok Court

24. No. 566, Yili Road S

25. No. 100 Hongbaoshi Road

26. No. 1418 Hongqiao Road

27. Athens Garden

28. Roman Garden

29. Rotterdam Gardens

30. Golden Mansion

31. Lane 3918, Hongmei Road

32. Lane 1980, Hongqiao Road

33. Lane 2799, Yan'an West Road

34. Lane 1109, Hongxu Road

35. Lane 971, Hongxu Road

36. Lane 975, Hongxu Road

37. Lane 815, Hongxu Road

Chengjiaqiao Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 1896 Hami Road Community

2. Dynasty Villa Zhonghua Garden

3. Baobei Community

4. Longbai Garden North Garden

Precautionary:

1. Yiqin Community

2. Hongying Community

3. Amber Villa

4. Xijiao Villa

5. Xijiaobaisheng Community

6. Windsor Apartment

7. Xijiaojiayuan Community

8. Lanxin Apartment

9. Junyue Garden

10. Wenhua Villa

11. Windsor Garden

12. Zhixin Garden

13. Longbai Garden South Garden

14. No. 2293 Hongqiao Road Community

15. No. 2285 Hongqiao Road Community

16. No. 2277 Hongqiao Road, 2275 Hongqiao Road, 2119 Hongqiao Road, 2121 Hongqiao Road, 2119-1 Hongqiao Road, 2123 Hongqiao Road

17. Hongqiao Business Villa

18. Lane 2538, Hongqiao Road Community

19. Longbai Premium Apartment

Beixinjing Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Yijiafang

2. Lane 80, Tianshan West Road

3. Lane 19, North Pusong Road, Lane 25, North Pusong Road

4. Jinsong Community

Precautionary:

1. Pingtang Home

2. No. 27, Pusong Road N

3. No. 207, 211 Tianshan Road W

4. Lane 105, Beizhai Road

5. Qingchiyuan

Xinjing Town

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Tianshen Building

2. Xiadu Garden

3. Dingwei Community

4. Hongqiaoyijing Community

5. Changfeng Community

6. Xinle Community

7. Lukang Apartment

8. Lane 7, Xianxia Road W

9. Fuquan Community

Precautionary:

1. Lane 428, Hami Road

2. Green Valley Villa

3. Hami Community

4. Xinlu Garden

5. Dingbanglichi Garden

6. Windsor Mansion

7. Xijiaoqingxi Garden

8. Yujin Community

9. Yenujing

10. Xiehe Community

11. Tianshan Yayuan

12. Jingbo New Community

13. Wangjingeng Community

14. Jingbo Garden

15. Tan Palace

16. Hongkangjingbo Community

17. No. 501 Qingxi Road

18. Yayuan

19. Xingxia Community

20. Xiehe Home

21. Yuxijiao

22. Mantingfang

23. Longbai Mountain Villa

24. Kele Mansion

25. Lane 120, Xinjing Road

26. Weining Garden

27. Baodi New Home

28. Songhong Xinyuan

29. Beihong Apartment

30. Longting Apartment

31. Xijiao Yipin

32. Boshi Jingshe

33. Genesis Villa

34. Shengluyuan

35. Greenland Apartment (Agriculture)

36. New Mansion

37. Yutingfeng North Garden

38. Yueqiu Community

39. Fuxing Community

40. Lane 398, Fuquan Road

41. Zhiyayuan

42. Lane 291, Weining Road

43. Baocheng Garden (Phase I)

44. Xinjing Villa

45. Lane 105, Jinbang Road

46. Xijiao Jiajing Community

47. Guangshun Road Industrial and Trade Community