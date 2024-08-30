Contemporary African photography show opens at Fotografiska Shanghai

Marvellous Realism, a groundbreaking contemporary African photography exhibition, opened at Fotografiska Shanghai on Friday, showcasing the rich and diverse contemporary art and cultural scenes in Africa and inspiring new perspectives and understanding of the continent from Chinese audiences.

Focused primarily on sub-Saharan African countries, Marvellous Realism presents works by 16 established and emerging artists including Leonce Agbodjelou from Benin, and Justin Dingwall from South Africa.

Each used photography and film as means to envisage contemporary African cultural identity as a state of ongoing possibility, in which myth, memory and movement weave together into a rich tapestry of expansively imaginative art works.