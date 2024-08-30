Contemporary African photography show opens at Fotografiska Shanghai
Marvellous Realism, a groundbreaking contemporary African photography exhibition, opened at Fotografiska Shanghai on Friday, showcasing the rich and diverse contemporary art and cultural scenes in Africa and inspiring new perspectives and understanding of the continent from Chinese audiences.
Focused primarily on sub-Saharan African countries, Marvellous Realism presents works by 16 established and emerging artists including Leonce Agbodjelou from Benin, and Justin Dingwall from South Africa.
Each used photography and film as means to envisage contemporary African cultural identity as a state of ongoing possibility, in which myth, memory and movement weave together into a rich tapestry of expansively imaginative art works.
The featured artists in the exhibition invoke Africa as an innately cosmopolitan condition that is closer in kind to the philosopher Achille Mbembe's description of the continent as "a body in motion born out of overlapping genealogies, at the intersections of multiple encounters with multiple elsewheres."
The show premieres in Fotografiska Shanghai, which brings to Marvellous Realism a deep knowledge of photography and history and evolution. The partnership builds upon Fotografiska's legacy of showcasing world-class, genre-defying artists of all backgrounds, in immersive environments, creating powerful and unparalleled exhibitions, spanning various photographic genres.
During the exhibition, diverse cultural programs will be held in celebration of African culture, including conversations with artists and curators, African fashion and modern dance performances, and music and food workshops.
"We are thrilled to be able to showcase to our Chinese audiences how smart, relevant and inspiring contemporary African artists are," said Christian Devillers, managing director of Fotografiska Shanghai. "The exhibition and activities will promote cultural exchange and understanding for China and Africa and offer a unique window for audiences to explore African culture."
Exhibition info:
Venue: Fotografiska Shanghai
Address: 127 Guangfu Road, Jing'an District 静安区光复路127号
Opening hours: 10:30am-11pm (closed on Mondays), through December 1
Admission: 120 yuan