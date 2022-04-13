Shanghai specifies rules for residents to control pandemic

The city is now categorized into three levels – locked-down areas, controlled areas and precautionary areas – based on their infection risks.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the Shanghai government specified rules for residents to follow while strict pandemic control measures remain in force citywide to curb the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence.

People residing in locked-down areas are prohibited from leaving their homes without approval when the lockdown is in force.

Those in controlled areas can't leave their residential complex or gather together during health monitoring periods, the government asserted.

Residents in precautionary areas are not allowed to enter locked-down or controlled areas without permission, and all such areas should control the number of people gathering there.

People who test positive for COVID-19 and those who are identified as their close contacts must comply with quarantine rules, according to the notice.

Residents must take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antigen tests organized by the city's pandemic control authorities and medical institutions, it further stated.

People who are required to stay at home are not allowed to remove the sensors or seals from their door.

Insulting or assaulting medical workers, community staff and volunteers as well as disturbing the peace at residential complexes, companies, hospitals and quarantine sites can result in punishment, the government warned.

Fabricating and deliberately spreading disinformation about pandemic control is also punishable as is forging, trading and using fake PCR test results and pandemic passes for vehicles, the notice added.

In addition, automobiles are banned on roads, except for those serving pandemic control, delivery of daily necessities, public service, urgent medical needs and emergency management, but the traffic ban is subject to change as the pandemic situation evolves, according to the government.

Generally, all individuals and organizations are required to adhere to pandemic control rules based on the categorization of different areas around the city.

Those who violate these rules will be held accountable as per law, the notice cautioned.